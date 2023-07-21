An eight-town board has endorsed plans to merge Southern Berkshire, Berkshire Hills school districts

GREAT BARRINGTON — Plans for a merged eight-town regional school district were endorsed in a key vote Tuesday that could result in the building of a new high school on the campus of Monument Mountain Regional High School.

“Building a state-of-the-art high school will be a huge win for the students of all eight towns,” said Deb Phillips, chair of the 24-member board’s educational quality subcommittee. “[Merging] would also allow us to increase the salaries of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District faculty to achieve parity with those at Berkshire Hills.”

The vote by the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board was 16-2, with two abstentions, to recommend the merger of the two regional school districts.

Special town meeting votes in each of the eight towns will make the final determination about whether this plan moves forward.

The eight towns are Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge, served by the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, and Alford, Egremont, Monterey, New Marlborough, Sheffield, now served by the Southern Berkshire Regional School District.

The board, with three appointed representatives from each of the eight towns, was formed in March 2020 to study a possible merger in the face of declining enrollment and rising operating costs.

In April 2021, the board voted to develop a model that would keep the elementary and middle schools in place and construct a merged high school with new vocational facilities.

“The proposed merger presents the best path forward for our students and our community,” said board Chair Lucy Prashker.

Benefits will include pooling resources and achieving economies of scale, she said.

“South Berkshire, like other parts of Berkshire County, has experienced staggering declines in student enrollment over the last two decades, a trend that is expected to continue,” Prashker said. “Those declining enrollments put a tremendous strain on our ability to just maintain what we have, much less to expand those offerings. By joining together, we will be able to provide the educational enhancements our children need and deserve in a way that is sustainable and our eight towns can afford.”

A merged high school would allow for expanded vocational opportunities and expanded academic choices for college-bound students, more electives and extracurricular activities, optimized class sizes, and a more inclusive and diverse school population, according to a news release announcing the vote.

For all grades, a merger would result in broader access to resources for English Language Learners, special education, and social-emotional support, and more professional development and other opportunities for teachers.

A study found that the time most students would spend on a bus would either stay the same or decrease. If vans are used, the maximum bus time is expected to decrease from 1 hour to 45 minutes. The merger would also allow elementary school students to ride separately from high schoolers in all towns.

Tuesday’s vote included approval of a draft regional agreement.

Following input from Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and legal counsel, the board expects to vote on a final version of that agreement in August, together with a statement of the reasons for the merger.

That will be presented to the select boards of the eight towns. Special town meetings are expected to be held in October.