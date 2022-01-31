The conversation has begun: Is it time for a name change for Great Barrington's Squaw Peak Road?

GREAT BARRINGTON — Some residents along a W-shaped dead-end have announced their preference to stand on the right side of many Native Americans and the Merriam-Webster dictionary itself.
They would like the name of their street, Squaw Peak Road, changed to something that does not connote female genitalia. The word “squaw” is considered an ethnic and sexist slur.
“I don’t want to see myself as strong-arming the rest of my neighbors along the street. I’m simply trying to put something out there for public discussion,” Jeff Rothenberg, of 18 Squaw Peak Road, told The Eagle recently. “But it does seem to me that this is, objectively, the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”
The request comes less than a year after the nonprofit conservation organization Trustees of the Reservation renamed the geological formation in Great Barrington that served as namesake for Squaw Peak Road.
Upon Rothenberg’s request late last year, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said the town sent letters out to 18 residents of the road inviting them to a neighborhood meeting with the Select Board. On Tuesday evening, in the first meeting of the minds between residents and town officials, five residents of Squaw Peak Road spoke in favor of a name change. Another resident expressed she was begrudgingly resigned to it. One resident spoke against it.
Meanwhile, the one and only sign marking Squaw Peak Road — off Route 41, about two miles north of downtown — has been decapitated. It appears as if the steel post had been sheared using a hot instrument. The sign is gone.
When shown a photo of it on Monday, Sean VanDeusen, the town’s Department of Public Works superintendent, simply commented, “Good lord.” He reported the matter to the Great Barrington Police Department.
“We had no knowledge of it up until this morning,” Police Chief Paul Storti told The Eagle on Tuesday.
In a paper published in 2000 in Names: A Journal of Onomastics, the late linguist William Bright, a University of California, Los Angeles, professor who studied Native American languages, presented the arguments against the use of what he called the “S–Word.”
He confirmed that “squaw” was originally a New England Massachusett word for “woman,” but that, misunderstandings and misuse of the word developed over time, beginning in the 1600s with European colonization of North America. Drawing upon frontier memoirs and journalistic writing, he noted that the term “has been, and is still, used derogatorily by whites toward Indian women.”
When contacted by The Eagle this week, the Native American activist Suzan Shown Harjo, who lives in Washington, D.C., said backlash against “squaw” is not new. She recalls that in the 1970s, pressure was successfully applied to St. Bonaventure University, in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., to change its “Brown Squaw” woman’s mascot and team name, which it eventually did.
“There is no disagreement that I have heard that [squaw] is a pejorative, demeaning term, period,” said Harjo, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “I’m telling you what the native people say who speak the languages in the Algonquian and the Iroquoian languages. ... So, we’re not taking a backseat to people who claim to be experts in our languages and telling us what things mean and what they are, and whether they’re demeaning or not.”
In November, the Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, a Native American, formally declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term. The Department of the Interior will replace names for more than 650 valleys, lakes, creeks and other sites on federal lands that use the word “squaw.”
Earlier last year, the famous Lake Tahoe ski resort in California abandoned its name of Squaw Valley.
Here in the Berkshires, Squaw Peak, Monument Mountain Reservation’s popular hiking destination, was officially renamed in April to Peeskawso Peak, which, in Mohican, means “virtuous woman.” The Trustees also renamed the reservation’s Indian Monument Trail to Mohican Monument Trail.
“These changes were discussed at great length and approved by the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohicans who collaborated with The Trustees for more than a year in general acknowledgement that the term ‘Indian’ is considered offensive, and ‘squaw’ is an ethnic and sexist slur,” the Trustees wrote in a press release.
Merriam-Webster labels “Squaw” as “offensive.”
To her ears, Harjo said “Squaw Peak Road” translates to “Vagina Peak Road” or “Ovary Peak Road” or “Womb Peak Road” or “slang for any of those words or terms.”
She said, “And even if you think that it only means a ‘woman’ or ‘wife,’ why would you call it that?”
Heather Bruegl, the director of cultural affairs for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, has endorsed a change in the street name.
Rothenberg, the man who initiated the conversation, notes that Great Barrington no longer has a Squaw Peak. “So what is our street named after, you know?” he said. “I’m not trying to create an issue. I’m just trying to shine a light on an opportunity to do the right thing.”
He took his case to the Select Board on Monday. The board then invited other residents of the road to weigh in.
Ruth Friedman said that she and her husband, Barry Wasserman, “strongly support this initiative.” She wondered what the process would entail, including how such a name change would be reflected on land deeds.
“So, what we want to do was first to hear from the neighbors,” Select Board Chairman Stephen Bannon responded, “then we will outline a process at another meeting, because we don’t have the process yet.”
Neighbors Natacha Dockery Livak and Jonathan Fertel both said they support the initiative. Mary Eastland said she supports the name change, with one caveat: She doesn’t want the street name to change to that of its namesake. In other words, no to “Peeskawso Peak Road.”
“I don’t think we need to define any kind of virtuous woman or non-virtuous woman,” she said. “I think we should just have a neutral name that does not describe any woman.”
Speaking against the proposal was Kimberly Moore, who noted that she and her husband, Stephen, have lived on Squaw Peak Road since 1981.
“I guess we’re too old to undergo changes,” she said. She was concerned about a formidable list of matters that would have to be dealt with. Those includes stationery, deeds, the census, deliveries, insurance, doctors, hospitals, passports, driver’s licenses, Social Security, Medicare, car registrations, newspapers, bills, wills, trusts, bank accounts, warranties and even Google Maps.
“Who is going to incur these expenses for these changes, and who has the time to take this on?” she said
Referring to the word “squaw,” she said, “Now, I don’t find ‘vagina’ offensive, but if men find it offensive and certain women find it offensive, that’s fine because we have four streets with the name ‘knob’ in Great Barrington and ‘knob’ is slang for ‘penis’ in the British language. So where are we going to draw the line? Christian Hill should be out. Pope Street should be out. We’re going to be so woke, we are going to be ahead of the game.”
Linda Josephs said she’s been waiting for this matter to surface for the last two years.
“I agree with Kimberly. I think it’s going to be a nightmare for us to change everything, and I’m really, really concerned about that,” she said. “I think it’s just going to be a nightmare. And I’m selfishly afraid of that. But on the other hand, the way things are going, I don’t see us not changing it.”
Rothenberg, who serves as vice president of development for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, in North Dakota, told The Eagle that when he first moved to Squaw Peak Road in 2013, the street name was “a yellow flag” for him that has since turned red.
“There have been a number of times where, say, I’ve been on the phone with a customer service agent, or changed my address, and I’ve mentioned it, and people respond, ‘Oh, wow. That’s the name of your street?’”
He said he learned from his mother to stand up and do the right thing. His mother, Barbara Skolnick Rothenberg, was an elementary school teacher in Amherst who, in 1989, led her second grade students on a letter writing campaign to the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority requesting a redesign of the official logo on highway and toll booth signs. The students were later credited for the Turnpike Authority’s decision that year to change the logo.
The logo had depicted a pilgrim’s hat, as it still does today. But back then, the pilgrim hat had an arrow shot through the middle of it.