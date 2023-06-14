Protesters express concerns over planned PCB landfill in Lee: 'It’s an environmental disaster waiting to happen'

LEE — “It’s time to get wild,” said one activist in talking about the battle ahead.
She was one of nearly 40 people who came out to Woods Pond dam on Tuesday to protest General Electrict’s plan to build a landfill nearby to hold sediment and soil contaminated with low levels of PCBs dredged from the ponds and river banks north along the Housatonic River.
It was the latest action taken by an increasingly intense movement to kill the landfill plan. A verdict is pending in a lawsuit against GE and the Environmental Protection Agency, which was argued last week before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston.
Meanwhile, town officials are trying to get the EPA to agree to consider using soil treatment technology to clear the PCBs without having to dredge the river and cause further harm to the habitat.
“We felt the need to convene at the site of Woods Pond to bring attention to the flawed plan,” said Bob Jones, chairman of the Lee Select Board, during the protest. “We’re not done yet.”
He noted that according to the EPA, the average level of contamination to be stored in the landfill will have an average of 25 parts-per-million, which means that some of the material will be higher than 25 ppm, and some would be lower.
“There are higher levels of contamination going into that dump, and GE is the contractor,” Jones said. “EPA is supposed monitor them, but how much monitoring can they actually do for a project this big?”
They gathered in a loose circle just outside the fence around the Woods Pond Dam under a partly sunny sky with a cool breeze. There were signs. One man wore a full monster mask. Another played his guitar and sang words he wrote for the occasion.
Clare Lahey, one of the event’s organizers, spoke at length about what the river towns are facing, especially Lee because that’s where the landfill is to be located.
She said there are three dams, including the Woods Pond dam, that if breached would release a flood of PCB contaminated silt south through the river and into Connecticut locales.
“Each of these dams are holding back a major flood of PCBs,” she said.
Tim Gray, an activist with the Housatonic River Initiative, one of the parties that filed the lawsuit, said that for all of GE’s planning and research, it still doesn't know how bad the contamination is.
“GE doesn’t know how many PCBs are even in the river,” he said. “This is a terrible plan, and GE plans to only remove 30 percent of the contaminated soils, leaving 70 percent in the river.”
The company dumped PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the river from its Pittsfield plant for years until they were banned in the 1970s. The chemical is considered a likely carcinogen.
Lahey contended that soil treatment, a process by which the PCBs are removed from the soil and sediment and shipped away, leaving tons of soil in place and the waterway largely undisturbed. So far, the EPA has not accepted that such a plan is feasible.
“The EPA makes a lot of mistakes,” she said. “And this is the worst possible plan, to put a dump here.”
Supporters of the plan have said that the contamination of the river is an urgent problem and the cleanup and risk mitigation should not be delayed. The EPA regional administrator recently wrote in a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren that the storage facility will have multiple protective safeguards and will be carefully monitored, and he emphasized that moving the contaminated soil out of state also carries significant risks.
Others expressed anxiety over the fact that the landfill would be located over a valuable aquifer, which could serve as a valuable source of drinking water.
The ground there is “porous sand,” which would allow seepage into the aquifer below, one protester declared.
“We are going to have to fight this using every conceivable weapon,” Gray said. “It’s an environmental disaster waiting to happen.”
There were concerns about PCB-contaminated soils drying out and blowing with the wind, possibly sending PCBs airborne.
Protester passed around a petition, which says in part, “GE is wielding its weight not only in the courts but also with unethical strategies to force the town of Lee to stop their opposition to the local PCB dumps.
"We cannot wait for this issue to be decided in the court or let this corporate giant overwhelm us. It’s important that we the people show out deepest concern.”