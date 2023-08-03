The Red Lion Inn honors its past by revamping the lobby and adding a 'Lions Bite' menu option

STOCKBRIDGE — It’s back to the future at the Red Lion Inn, where the lobby and a portion of the main dining room have just completed a makeover.

At second-generation owner Nancy Fitzpatrick’s suggestion, the front of the fine-dining area has been reimagined and restored as “The Living Room,” an expansion of the lobby where a “Lion Bites” menu will be offered from noon to 9 p.m. every day.

The goal, accomplished in an overnight transformation Monday night, was to re-create the original look of the inn’s main floor as it appeared from the 1800s to 1968, when Jack and Jane Fitzpatrick bought the historic property dating from 1776, saving it from potential demolition.

The lighter menu includes chips and dip, a cheese board, charcuterie and “seafood conserva,” a rotating selection of preserved seafood. That menu is also available on the front porch and the side piazza.

The main dining room, with 54 seats taken out, still has space for 75 diners and 20 more on the seasonal tavern porch. It’s still open to the public for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, said Sarah Eustis. She’s managing owner of the inn and president/CEO of Main Street Hospitality, which manages and operates The Red Lion Inn for the Fitzpatrick family, which has owned the inn for more than 50 years.

“It was Nancy’s vision to do this for a long time,” Eustis, her stepdaughter, said. “It has a more gracious relationship to the lobby, and it’s historically accurate. We want to be good historic stewards. All we’re doing is trying to be sure we keep evolving, listening to our guests and attracting new ones. This also lends itself to a slightly more relaxed experience.”

Fine dining space was reduced “to provide even better service and hospitality — do a little bit less and do it better,” she said, though for Thanksgiving and Christmas, “The Living Room” will be restored to fine dining to meet the holiday demand.

“We honor history and look to the future at the same time,” Eustis said. “We are always working to stay relevant and dynamic, while celebrating the traditions that are so important to us. It’s part of a larger evolutionary strategy here, we’re trying not to do things that are just random and anecdotal — there’s a grand plan. We’ll make adjustments and respond as we hear from people.”

The goal was to create a space “to relax, eat, drink and gather with friends,” she said. “It’s a rebalancing, while keeping the elegance of the dining room, and we’re wanting to refine it and make it even more pleasurable.” Menu updates are also being planned.

Food service also is available in the reopened Lion’s Den, the tavern and seasonally in the courtyard. “We have these multidimensional experiences,” Eustis said.

Also launched this week is afternoon tea by Harney & Sons Fine Teas of Millerton, N.Y., with sandwiches, sweets and scones, by advance reservation for inn guests as well as the public, Fridays and Saturdays starting at 4 p.m.

Overall, the goal is to broaden the palette, or palate, in response to contemporary tastes, “the ability to gather and hang out,” as Eustis put it. “It just feels more gracious. We’re experimenting and trying to stay agile. We’re really investing in the culinary experience, retooling it a bit. We want The Red Lion to be a dining destination for new audiences, making sure it’s on everybody’s radar.”

With the reduction of seating in the main dining room, she acknowledged, “it might be a little harder to get a reservation on certain nights, and we’re OK with that!”