A memorial procession on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks will honor first responders in Berkshire County.
State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, has organized a Saturday event that will run through five Southern Berkshire towns. More than 70 first responders and nearly 30 vehicles, including police cruisers, fire trucks and first-response vehicles, are expected to attend the event, which will begin at 11 a.m. in Lenox and end in Sheffield, where a lunch will honor participants.
“It is important that we, and the generations to come, never forget the tragic events of September 11th, or take for granted the brave women and men who continue to protect our communities,” Pignatelli said in prepared remarks. “This procession is a way for the community to come together, not only to thank our courageous first responders but to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that changed our country forever.”
Residents are encouraged to come out to stand along the route in the towns of Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield to recognize and pay tribute, according to a news release sent out Tuesday by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
The route will begin at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway District in Lenox and proceed through the village. It will then head into Lee, and then over toward Stockbridge via Route 102 and proceed south on Route 7 through Great Barrington and into in Sheffield.