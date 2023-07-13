WIth the potential closure of the Berkshire Bank branch in Otis, residents worry where they'll get cash

OTIS — After the anticipated closing of a Berkshire Bank branch in town, there might be a shortage of a key ingredient to conducting business: cash.

There are two other ATMs in town, but are unreliable sources of currency.

The one at Katie’s Country Store is kept empty on purpose. There’s a sign on it directing customers to approach the counter first before making a withdrawal request. And if the cashier doesn’t have enough cash on hand, the person with the empty wallet needs to go elsewhere, typically Papa’s Healthy Food & Fuel.

That one is filled only intermittently and frequently runs out.

“I only found one company that will actually come out here and fill it,” Papa’s manager Kate Simmons told The Eagle. “We’re always being put on the back burner until it’s convenient for the supplier.”

She said the announcement that Berkshire Bank’s branch at 30 East Otis Road will likely close is part of an old, continuing story.

“Stick it to the hilltowns again,” she said. “We’re secondary.”

Residents in Otis and the Select Board, are scrambling to meet a Friday deadline to file objections to the commissioner of banks.

The closest bank for Otis residents are in Lee, 13 miles from the Otis branch or about a 20-minute drive. The next closest banks are in Great Barrington, 16 miles away or about a 25-minute drive.

Berkshire Bank officials have not disclosed plans for the building and parcel at 30 Otis Road. The closure is part of the bank’s plan to move toward online and other forms of mobile banking, including a personal banking service. Three other banks are slated for closing as well: one at 734 Williams St. in Pittsfield, one in Marlborough in Middlesex County and one in Westborough in Worcester County.

Berkshire Bank issued a statement to The Eagle by email Wednesday.

“It is never easy to close one of our locations and it’s a decision we came to only after carefully reviewing shifting customer behavior,” the statement reads.

It goes on to list the services Berkshire Bank is offering, including waiving ATM fees through 2024 and refunding ATM surcharge fees from other banks. No jobs will be lost.

“We encourage any customers with concerns to reach out to the bank so we may find the right solutions for them,” the statement reads.

Otis customers were notified of the Sept. 29 anticipated closing in a letter dated June 28, but that letter did not inform them of their right to object. Only by going to the Otis branch did Otis resident Frank Tolopko learn that he had the right to do so.

He was “incensed.”

Not only did he file his objection, he and his wife, Arlene Tolopko, emailed their friends and neighbors to inform and encourage them to put their objections in writing as well.

With Jacob’s Pillow, lakes and summer camps, Otis has a ballooning summer population, which brings its total to 13,000 for the season. Summer residents need cash for tips and to pay laborers.

“You need cash,” said Arlene Tolopko. “It’s a way of life.”

The closing of the branch has become the talk of the town, said Select Board member Terry Gould.

“A lot of people are really sad about it,” she said.

Noting that many of the town’s fulltime residents are elderly, she said some rely on transportation from their neighbors and will be burdened by having to travel so far to get to a bank.

“Not knowing what their plans are for the building is hard,” she said. “Would it be open to another bank?”

Gould said she did not believe some residents in Otis would be open to using online or alternate services partly because customer service has been “difficult” by phone or email.

The branch closed temporarily during the pandemic and has reopened on different days of the week and it’s been hard to keep up with what days the bank is open.

“It’s going to be a real hardship for the people in Otis,” Gould said.

It maybe for people in neighboring towns, such as Monterey, Sandisfield and possibly as far south as Connecticut, as well.

Thom Garvey, a real estate agent, said if the building is closed and unused, that could send a negative message to potential homebuyers considering Otis as an option.

“It’s depressing,” he said of seeing a shuttered business. “I think it becomes a little bit of a domino effect potentially.”