Lee invited four South County towns to meet on the Housatonic PCB cleanup. So far none have committed

LEE — A tide of public concern continues to rise in Lee over a disposal site for low-level PCB material to be dredged from the planned GE-EPA cleanup of the Housatonic River from southeast Pittsfield to Sheffield.
The Lee Select Board recently asked the Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield select boards for separate open public meetings this spring on the actions of the five-town Rest of River Municipal Committee that mediated the cleanup settlement.
But the invitation has not won support from the other towns.
Representatives for Lenox, Stockbridge and Sheffield said they do not plan to participate in the meetings. Great Barrington Select Board Chairman Steve Bannon said the proposal for a meeting is likely to be discussed at the board’s next meeting on May 10.
The Sheffield Select Board is working on a written response, said Rene C. Wood, the chair who’s also the town’s representative on the Rest of River Municipal Committee.
“However, we understand their position,” Wood said. “Sheffield does not plan to engage in a public meeting with the Lee board.”
The cleanup agreement includes the disposal facility at a former landfill near Woods Pond in Lenox for the least-toxic PCB material. The more toxic material would be shipped to a federally licensed facility near Detroit.
In letters addressed to the select boards of the four other towns, Lee Select Board Chairman Sean Regnier, along with members Bob Jones and Gordon D. Bailey, challenged the “legitimacy” of the Rest of River Municipal Committee‘s participation at an upcoming U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals hearing in Boston.
The hearing, now set for June 6, will lead to a court ruling that would support or overrule a decision last year by a three-judge Environmental Appeals Board panel last year. The board voted to sustain the settlement despite a challenge from the Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League.
The Lee board argued that the other committee members should have consulted their full select boards before voting 4-1 to spend $15,000 from its litigation fund to participate in the court hearing in support of the cleanup agreement. Jones, the Lee representative, was the only “no” vote.
“This vote has caused our Board much concern over the legitimacy of the RoR Committee as well as its members’ relationship and responsibility to the respective Select Boards that they serve under,” the Lee Select Board members wrote.
At last Thursday’s Stockbridge Select Board meeting, members voted to take no action on the request from the Lee town leaders. Jamie Minacci objected to the Lee board’s challenge to the legitimacy of the Rest of River Committee and its individual members.
Chairman Patrick White said that he would only be interested in a public forum involving select board members from all five towns.
“I think it’s important that folks talk to each other,” he told The Eagle. “I understand and empathize with Lee’s concerns. This is not an us-versus-them thing; it’s just how do we get the best result, regardless of how the federal court appeal goes.”
The RoR Committee was set up 13 years ago through an intermunicipal agreement among the five towns to protect the communities’ interests in the eventual cleanup of the heavily contaminated river.
The EPA’s original cleanup plan issued in 2017 called for shipping all contaminated chemicals out of state. After a legal challenge by GE, the revised settlement emerged three years later, mediated by the Rest of River Committee.
According to the intermunicipal agreement, the Rest of River Committee can make its own decisions, including spending litigation funds, without involving select boards in the five towns.
In the interview, White supported the “critical work done by the Rest of River Committee on behalf of the region to keep GE honest and accountable.”
However, he commented that he has “no problem” with whatever the Lee town leaders are going to do “because that is the will of their voters. They’re our neighbors and we’ve got to listen to what they have to say. But we also have to let them know our perspective.”
White also maintained that no solution is possible by “pointing fingers at each other, posting things on social media and letting the loudest voices prevail. We’re going to solve this with a cool, measured strategy where we look for common ground. There may be more common ground than people may realize.”
He asserted that “the good folks of the Rest of River Committee need to be able to do their work. I don’t presume to second-guess the committee. I trust the people in the room, they were appointed by their Select Boards.”
The RorR committee’s next public meeting is slated for 9 a.m. Thursday. On the agenda is further discussion of an alleged Open Meeting Law violation filed by Lee residents Joshua Bloom and Anne Langlais. He has requested that public comment be included and that the Zoom meeting should be recorded and made available to the public.