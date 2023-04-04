'A once-in-a-lifetime' conservation effort has preserved 14,000 acres of land along the ridge line bordering Monterey and Tyringham

MONTEREY — More than 836 acres along the ridge line bordering Monterey and Tyringham are now preserved after a complex series of land transactions and the imposition of conservation restrictions.

The Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., based in Lenox, shepherded the deals, which included cash and cooperation from the state and multiple organizations, including the Monterey Preservation Land Trust.

“There was an opportunity here to fill in the pieces of the puzzle,” said Rich Montone, director of development at Berkshire Natural Resources Council. “Those additional acres that were conserved by these acquisitions connect about 14,000 acres total, perhaps a little less, between all of the different forests and conserved lands.”

The plan was first reported by The Eagle in June.

“I think that's about the land mass of the size of Manhattan,” Montone said, “so it's a pretty sizable block for the Northeast.”

Montone described the decision to embark on this endeavor.

“It was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to forever preserve a green space that is terrific for climate resiliency in the Berkshires,” he said. “The Berkshires are part of this larger climate corridor that goes from the Green Mountains of Vermont all the way to the Hudson Highlands. Scientifically, it's dubbed the Berkshire wildlife linkage.”

In addition, about 400 acres of the corridor are classified by the Nature Conservancy as “a resilient area that contains known locations of species or unique communities.”

“It’s definitely a corridor for wildlife … bear, deer, bobcat,” said Nick Pitel conservation manager for Berkshire Natural Resources Council. “But it's really special for biodiversity in terms of the acidic rock cliffs and terrain, as well as habitat diversity and the different forest types and wetlands and vernal pools, which are all critical to wildlife habitat.”

The state paid for most of the conservation restrictions to protect the natural resources on the land and to guarantee the land is never developed.

The Berkshire Natural Resources Council parcels are available to those who are able to navigate wooded areas without trails for hunting, hiking and cross-country skiing. Over the next one to two years, trails will be built.

The trails, in addition to giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the property, also will keep people away from the most sensitive areas, Montone said.

Massachusetts Department of Conservation Resources spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg wrote in an email: “This land will protect connected habitats for both plant and wildlife to live and move through freely, provide recreational opportunities in this area, and add to the carbon storage of the Commonwealth’s system of forested lands.”

Here are the transactions:

• On March 2, Ruth S. Swart, trustee of Brace Road Realty Nominee Trust, sold three parcels totaling 323 acres on Brace Road in Tyringham and Monterey to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc. for $1.6 million.

• On the same day, Berkshire Natural Resources Council sold two parcels on the west side of Brace Road, totaling 242 acres, to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation for a little more than $1 million. That land adjoins Beartown State Forest. The Shakers might have previously used the land, and there are foundations and stone walls there.

• An 82-acre parcel on the east side of Brace Road in Tyringham will remain in the ownership of Berkshire Natural Resources Council. It will be protected with a state Department of Fish and Game conservation restriction at no cost. That parcel will be added to Berkshire Natural Resources Council’s Steadman Pond Reserve.

• On March 23, Sandra M. Farnham, as trustee of Sandra M. Farnham Nominee Trust, sold 262 acres on Mount Hunger Road in Monterey to Berkshire Natural Resources Council for $820,000. That land is adjacent to the Mount Hunger Preserve property in Monterey and owned by Monterey Preservation Land Trust. Berkshire Natural Resources Council placed a Department of Fish and Game conservation restriction on that property costing the state $591,000.

• In addition, on March 23, Fairview Hospital sold 193 acres on Mount Hunger Road in Monterey to Berkshire Natural Resources Council for $750,000. A Department of Fish and Game conservation restriction on that property cost the state $600,000. That parcel abuts the Farnham parcel.

• A $1.25 million Massachusetts Landscape Partnership grant to Berkshire Natural Resources Council helped pay for the transactions.

“The magic of this project is that it has a dizzying number of partners involved,” Montone said. “There were a lot of different entities, both conservationists and funders, that saw the conservation merits of this project and got in on it.”

He listed several partners, including the “conservation-minded landowners.”

Sandra Farnham, one of the landowners, said she was grateful to the staff members at Berkshire Natural Resources Council.

“Nobody's going to come in and build a whole lot of multifamily dwellings or McMansions, or anything else,” she said. “It's going to be staying, and it's beautiful land."