GREAT BARRINGTON — Maybe in your travels you’ve seen this: a steel contraption that looks like a trellis for growing hops?
If so, you would’ve been rounding the gentle corner on Route 183 at the town line where Stockbridge and Housatonic meet.
Indeed, the village of Housatonic has a new roadside attraction. But, it’s not a trellis. It’s a circus performer's training rig. A rope hangs down from it. She performs aerial acrobatics upon it.
And just who is this woman, and what is she up to?: This is Madi Ward. What’s she up to? About 18½ feet off the ground at the peak of this rig.
Why here?: Well, of course this has something to do with the coronavirus pandemic, because doesn’t everything? And, of course it has something to do with a chance meeting on a bridge, because where would the romance be if it didn’t?
Ward, 26, a native of Austin, Texas, and a 2019 graduate of the National Circus School in Montreal, was performing in Australia, in a performance called “Love Riot,” when the pandemic hit. She came back to the states in early 2020 and took up residence in Housatonic with her creative partner, Dorian Jackson. The rigging is set up beside their house.
While crossing the Park Street Bridge in Housatonic this summer, Ward met the filmmaker Ericka Beckman. The two got to talking. One thing led to another, and now Ward will be performing this month in a Beckman-directed live performance in Brooklyn, N.Y., called “STALK,” an alternative take on “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
Thus, the rigging. Ward is rehearsing.
Will the rigging be here for long?: Nope. It's getting cold out. Plus, after the Brooklyn show, Ward has tentative plans to head to a circus production at the Tohu Theater in Montreal, where she expects to be flung 60 feet by a giant slingshot.
In the meantime: Is a Housatonic roadside an ideal spot for dangerous and complicated aerial artistry? No, it is not.
“I’m really at the will of the weather in terms of rehearsing,” Ward said. “It’s been a challenge.” The rain has been horrible. So have the mosquitoes.
Ideally, she’d be indoors. If anyone out there has a large indoor space for rent, like a barn, she’d like to hear from you. She can be reached through her website — it’s definitely not a porn site, despite the x’s: madluxx.com.
The Housatonic roadside also has proved costly: How so? Someone last week stole the red silk sheet of fabric, called a “tissue,” that was attached to the rigging. It's an important part of her performance. Plus, it doesn't belong to Ward. It's on loan, and it's expensive.
“I’d really like it back,” Ward said.
On the positive side: This roadside attraction has been a welcome and whimsical distraction for villagers.
Think about it: As you're driving in and out of Housatonic nowadays, instead of glaring with dismay at the dilapidated former Monument Mills complex and wishing it were affordable apartments and maybe a brewery, you now can dream new dreams. You can gaze across the street, at the daring young woman twirling in the sky, and wish you could join the circus.