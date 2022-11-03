LENOX — A day at Canyon Ranch, the upscale health resort on a scenic sprawling estate, might seem like an unlikely outing for a few students from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
In fact, it was a challenging round of strenuous activities — including a high ropes course and a climbing wall — for students taking the high school’s Outdoor Leadership and Recreation physical education class.
The elective class was organized and led by veteran health and physical education teacher Sarah Burdsall, in partnership with The Ranch’s Managing Director Mindi Morin and Director of Brand Operations Jennifer Hoffman, whose son Hayden is a student at LMMHS.
Eight students participated in the field trip on a crisp early November Thursday with brilliant sunshine.
“Everybody’s outside their comfort zone, and most of these folks have never been on a high ropes course,” Burdsall said. “So those challenges are phenomenal, and I’ll be asking them to reflect on what they’ve done outside their boundary and how they’ve grown personally from that. For some it’s simply being in close proximity in a team-building activity, knowing it’s going to be safe but it’s scary anyway.”
“We have some really vibrant, smart students in our school,” she added. “Sometimes kids get a bad rap for not paying attention, not being focused or being too much into themselves. This is really a chance for my students to have a different lens in the way they look at each other and see what’s out there that’s possible.”
“I’m really proud of everyone,” said Shaler Larmon, 17, an LMMHS senior, at the end of the day. “Everyone took risks and really pushed themselves. It is really awesome that Canyon Ranch has given us this opportunity. The staff really knows what they are doing.”
“I think today that we as a class have progressed and weren’t afraid to push ourselves outside our limits,” Rocco Piretti, 17, also a senior, commented.
Burdsall joined Lenox in December 2004, with previous experience at the Outdoor Leadership School in Lander, Wyoming, and as assistant professor at Alfred University in rural western New York. She first proposed, and then taught, the bi-annual Outdoor Leadership and Recreation elective in 2012.
“There was such value in teaching outdoor leadership to college students that I wanted to offer that for the high school kids,” she explained. “They’re learning all this in school and this day at Canyon Ranch is a perfect opportunity to put it to its test.”
LMMHS had a previous partnership with the health resort as part of the former Alternative PE program for juniors and seniors that was phased out 15 years ago. The collaboration was revived thanks to an idea from Leah Larmon, the outdoor sports manager at Canyon Ranch, who has two youngsters at LMMHS.
After Larmon met with Burdsall at September’s back to school night for parents, she got the green light from Morin and Hoffman to offer Canyon Ranch’s facilities for a full school year collaboration, in keeping with resort’s focus on community connection. Snowshoeing will be the winter attraction, followed by archery, mountain biking lessons and bike repair.
Morin noted that many Ranch staffers have children at LMMHS, “so it’s a great opportunity for the community to see what we do here.”
“The opportunity for us is the ability to use these phenomenal facilities to teach and pre-teach a ton of material in school and then take it outside and put it into practice,” said Burdsall. “This is not only convenient for fantastic for us and Canyon Ranch to co-exist in a positive way.”
She also cited the benefits of emerging from the isolation of COVID-19, back into group activities and team-building.
“It’s a huge challenge right now,” Burdsall commented, citing “the camaraderie, being back in a group and learning how to be together, because students had to do so much work on their own, and now it’s getting back to a different dynamic, the one we wanted in the first place.”
During the school year, the Outdoor Adventure and Recreation course offers various field trips, emphasizing the development of skill sets to build self-confidence in a small group setting. Topics include decision-making, dealing with extreme cold and hyperthermia, fire-building and using camp stoves for cooking, all part of mountaineering to avoid panicking in an emergency and staying safe.
Burdsall recalled that a former student told her that after running out of gas during a family snowmobile ride in 10-degree weather, 45 minutes before dark, “we knew exactly what we needed to do.”