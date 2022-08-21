Norah Smith has eight new grandmothers. The lessons flow two ways out on the water

SALISBURY, Conn. — When out on the water, Norah Smith, a 17-year-old from Sheffield, normally sits facing a long row of bulked up young men. Her job, as coxswain of the varsity crew at the Berkshire School, is to coordinate their movements and keep this sleek boat on course.
On Thursday evenings, with a different crew, another strength is on display. Some of this team's members have been rowing for years; others can count on one hand how many times they’ve pulled an oar.
They are all cancer survivors.
Women Enduring Cancer Row began in 2002 as a collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to encourage physical and mental well-being among cancer survivors. Two years later, a local chapter formed in western Massachusetts, meeting every week at Twin Lakes in Salisbury, Conn., less than a mile south of the Massachusetts line.
The group's shorthand name: "We Can Row."
Uniformity is vital to a competitive crew team, but coordination is equally if not more important to keep the boat stable. Smith’s competitive experience with the varsity crew at the Berkshire School comes in handy, as she teaches women of different backgrounds how to move as one.
Acknowledging this lack of uniformity, We Can Row follows a principle dubbed “One Common Thread.”
“All sorts of women from all sorts of backgrounds and ages. They come together with one common thread … cancer. What keeps them together is the strength they all have to rise above it and row strong,” wrote Jane Lloyd, one of the program creators.
With We Can Row, Smith enjoys new aspects of the sport, focusing less on speed and more on the camaraderie the group is known for.
“It’s great! I have eight new grandmothers,” she said, laughing.
Donna Di Martino has been involved since the beginning, hooked on the magic of Salisbury’s Twin Lakes and the sisterhood of the oar.
“The first time Norah was out with us out on the lake, there was a heron. Turns out that her grandmother she's named after loved herons. I told her: ‘Well it looks like your grandma is here with us!” said Di Martino.
Once on the water, each team member must have a laser-like focus on the crew member in front of you.
Not far from the shell, on another boat, coach Anne Kelley explains its importance. “The boats are very sensitive. A coach once told me, ‘You turn your head, that's 10 or 15 pounds [off balance].’”
As the sun sets, it’s time to put the shell back in the shed. Smith calls out commands.
“Up and overhead. Ready up!”
And as one, the rowers raise the shell above their heads and begin marching towards the shed.
Sicily Hajek, one of the group's veterans, sits out this part because she just had surgery a few months ago. She said that when she’s in the “rowing groove,” her knees don’t hurt. Once off the water, it’s a different story. “But I won’t let it deter me from having a good workout.”
After the training, the group asks Smith how her college applications are going. Smith talks about her plans to continue competitive rowing in college.
“You crack the Olympics, the eight grandmothers that are still here will go with you,” said Di Martino.
The team is no stranger to winning medals of its own. Members have competed in events associated with the World Indoor Rowing Championships.
“There was no competition in our age group,” said Valerie Becker. But that didn't dim enthusiasm. One rower, she said, "ran up and down the streets of Boston telling everyone she had a medal.”
It’s about celebrating every single victory. “We know life is short. Grab the most of it,” said Di Martino.