Roxanne McCaffrey will challenge Patrick White for his Stockbridge Select Board seat. Here’s the pitch from the candidates

STOCKBRIDGE — Nearly a year after losing her Select Board seat by five votes, Roxanne McCaffrey is seeking a comeback.

At last May’s annual election, Jamie Minacci edged out McCaffrey, 238 to 233, according to a recount on June 2, a turnout of 29 percent. It was a one-vote swing from the election night tally.

Now, McCaffrey is challenging board Chair Patrick White in his bid for a second three-year term at this year’s May 16 town election.

In June 2020, he won the seat by defeating incumbent Terry Flynn, 309 to 242 in a 33 percent turnout.

“A diverse group of Stockbridge residents and voters have asked me to run for Selectman this year,” McCaffrey wrote in a statement to The Eagle. “Having lost by only 5 votes in 2022, these residents express concern about proposals by my opponent which could result in harmful divisions within our community. After much thought, I have recently agreed to run for the Select Board.”

McCaffrey is chair of the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission, a member of the town’s PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) Committee and a volunteer director of the Stockbridge Council on Aging.

In her statement, she asserted that “a selectman must be a team player and a thoughtful manager, listening to the public, consulting with town employees, deliberating with his/her fellow board members, and considering ALL potential consequences of any decision. It should be a collaborative effort, resulting in a beneficial environment for the majority of our town citizens, both full-time and part-time.”

McCaffrey also said that “Stockbridge is fortunate to have a group of exemplary employees who deserve consideration from elected officials. If elected to the Select Board, I pledge to work with fellow board members to provide effective, efficient oversight of our town government.”

Explaining his decision, White told The Eagle he is running “to demonstrate what we can accomplish when we work hard and with resolve in service of something larger than ourselves.”

“I reject zero-sum thinking where more for one means less for another,” White added. “I embrace the traditions that guided us and helped us maintain the balance that is at the heart of the Stockbridge story.”

“I work for all taxpayers,” he said via email. “I reined in the town budget for the benefit of all. But make no mistake: I represent the voters. When the chips are down, I have your back.”

In a phone interview, White explained that the town’s 2023-24 operating budget is expected to decline slightly compared to last year. He cited cuts he recommended in projected litigation costs, as well as increased revenue from rooms taxes, now 6 percent tacked on to the bills of lodging guests.

According to White, property tax bills will be flat this year with no cuts in services, despite school spending that’s up by $220,000. Also, Town Office employees will see raises of 2.5 to 3.5 percent, plus an inflation-related bonus of $1,000 for full-timers and $500 for part-timers.

A three-year Parks and Recreation Commission seat is the only other contest: Michael Nathan and Joanne Lenski are vying for the post.

Unopposed for five years on the Planning Board is incumbent Wayne Slosek. Other candidates without opposition are Brandi Page for Board of Assessors, John Loiodice for Sewer and Water Commission and Elias Lefferman for Board of Health.