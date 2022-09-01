5 questions for Samara Klein, the new director of Great Barrington's libraries

HOUSATONIC — Samara Klein, who grew up in Housatonic, is the new director of Great Barrington's two libraries. She says her goal is to make the town's libraries more accessible, welcoming and useful.

And to change public perceptions of libraries.

"People think of them as dusty book places and librarians as the 'shushing' person," she said. "And libraries are not like that."

During her first week, she sat down with The Eagle to talk about her work. Klein, who previously worked in publishing, will oversee the Ramsdell Library, at 1087 Main St. in Housatonic, and the Mason Library, at 231 Main St. in Great Barrington. Klein has volunteered on the board of the Great Barrington Library Trustees as well as for the Literacy Network of South Berkshire.

Q: Why did you become a librarian?

A: It was the notion of their accessibility and how libraries are equally accessible to everyone. That's the philosophy of librarianship. But there's always more that can be done that makes the libraries even more accessible to the community. That's what I really like to focus on, seeing what the community wants and needs.

Q: How will you reach out?

A: I’ll get out of the library to meet the community where they are, to bring services and make them aware of all of the services that are available in the library. I’d love to partner with the arts and social service organizations in this area to work with them on how library services can enhance their work. One place that comes to the top of my mind is the Senior Center.

When I was on the board of trustees, I went to Great Barrington’s [former] laundromat and talked to someone. They had a little shelf of books to read there. Perhaps there could be more books there, either from friends of the library, the donation books that they offer, or something like that.

I read there’s someone planning to open a new laundromat. So I was thinking, maybe we can talk about bringing books there. We could do a storytime for kids who are hanging out while [people are] doing laundry.

Q: What do you think about having more teenagers use the libraries?

A: Teens are a difficult group to entice into the library. But I would love to create a space for teens to feel welcome and utilize the library. We have an amazing playground downtown, but once you age out of that, there's not really a place to go. I think the library could be that space for teens.

This summer, I worked with the youth services section in the Mason Library. There was a group of teen volunteers who helped with the programming that we did for younger kids. There's a lot of potential for teen services to really flourish in both libraries.

Q: What misconceptions do people have about libraries?

A: People think of them as dusty book places and librarians as the 'shushing person.' And libraries are not like that. They are houses of books, and there are librarians, but they're spaces to do so many different things.

To utilize technology, go to different programs, to take out a cake decorating kit from the "library of things." A lot of people think that the library doesn't have something for them. But they may not know all that the library has. It’s also just a space to go into, you know, where you don't have to buy a coffee to be there.

You can just come in here and pick up a newspaper. It is just a space to be.