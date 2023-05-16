<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Jeffrey Bye wins a Sandisfield Planning Board seat

Downtown Sandisfield in December. Jeffrey Bye won a contested seat on the Planning Board in Monday's town elections. Bye is a former NASA Johnson Space Center engineer who helped bring broadband to town.

SANDISFIELD — Jeffrey Bye won a contested seat on the Planning Board at town elections Monday. 

It was the only contested race; Bye received 65 votes, and incumbent Paul Adams received 17, according to results distributed by Town Clerk Douglas Miner.

Bye is a retired NASA Johnson Space Center engineer who chaired the town's Broadband Committee and worked to sign an agreement that would bring fiber optics to Sandisfield.

Other uncontested seats filled include Dominic Konstam, Moderator; Douglas Miner, Town Clerk; Roger Brown, Board of Assessors; Steven Seddon, Select Board, three years; Robert Fedell, Select Board, one year; Brigitte Ruthman (write-in) Board of Health; Melissa Bye, School Committee; Clare English, Library Trustee; Dana Beardsley, Constable. 

