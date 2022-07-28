Sandisfield's former road boss pays a $50,000 fine to resolve a slew of ethics violations

SANDISFIELD — The town’s former road superintendent agreed to pay a $50,000 fine for a slew of ethical breaches during his tenure. They included using his own construction company to do work for the town more than 90 times.

Robert O’Brien admitted to violations of conflict of interest law, according to the State Ethics Commission, which announced the agreement and civil penalty Thursday. With O’Brien’s payment of the civil penalty, the commission dismissed its case against him.

After three years as road chief, the town fired O’Brien on Oct. 9, 2018, over allegations at the time that he was using his position for personal gain. This included working private jobs while on the clock for the town, billing the town for asphalt and for allegedly stealing town fuel and falsifying time sheets.

The town never pressed criminal charges. Police Chief Michael Morrison told the Select Board at the time he considered the matter criminal, however, and that “stealing is stealing whether it is time or asphalt.”

The town had been contracting its snowplowing to O’Brien’s company, P&R Construction when it needed a highway superintendent — and hired him on an interim basis in 2015. The town brought O'Brien on staff as a permanent employee the following year.

The town continued to pay for the plowing and also began renting equipment from O'Brien's company. For these services during that time, Sandisfield paid P&R roughly $55,300, according to the commission.

When the town needed to rent an excavator, O’Brien solicited quotes and read them, then submitted lower quotes from P&R.

The excavator rental totaled approximately $20,000.

Other improprieties included approving invoices for payment to P&R by the town, paving a private driveway with $1,657 in asphalt billed to the town, which ultimately did not pay the bill, the commission said. P&R later paid it after the trucking company redirected the invoice to O’Brien.

Then came the damage to Cold Spring Road in 2017 after the Tennessee Gas Pipeline expanded. The town hired two companies to repair the road, with O’Brien monitoring the project. One company, All State Asphalt, Inc. said the erosion control work would have to be subcontracted, and O’Brien said P&R could do the work, according to the commission.

O’Brien and P&R billed All State $16,000 for that job.