After abrupt resignation, Sandisfield once again without a town administrator

SANDISFIELD — After a string of departures from Town Hall in recent years, officials thought they had solved their staffing problem.
That is, until Thursday. Kevin Flynn, hired in November as town administrator, left a note listing some outstanding business, his computer password and his keys. He had resigned without warning. And he didn’t respond to calls from officials inquiring why, one of them said.
Officials believe that the reason is, in part, Flynn's struggle to find housing in the area — he lives a two-hour drive away, in Phillipston, which is north of Worcester. He worked remotely twice a week, something that wasn’t ideal, according to Select Board Chairman George Riley.
“Our concern was, this commuting four hours a day wasn't sustainable and we were worried he was going to burn out,” Riley said.
Housing is not easy to come by amid a pricing and availability crisis in Berkshire County and nationwide. Beginning in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic made the Berkshires more desirable, driving up prices and swallowing inventory.
With its 80-plus miles of roadway and a population of about 915 scattered around vast tracts of state forest, Sandisfield has a next-level problem. A quick look on Zillow shows five home listings ranging from $345,000 for a one-bedroom, one-bath to $18 million for a sprawling lakefront estate. Two tracts of land also are for sale.
Neighboring towns aren’t much better. In New Marlborough, Zillow shows more than a half-dozen homes ranging from $445,000 to $1.5 million, along with a handful of vacant lots.
Despite all this, Flynn told officials he was not working with a real estate agent, which worried them, and that some homes he had been looking at quickly sold.
“We were putting a little bit of pressure on him to get an agent and make an effort,” said Riley, who said Flynn’s responsiveness to work calls and emails was lacking while he worked remotely.
Simon Winchester, a resident and publisher of The Sandisfield Times, echoed this in a Thursday email bulletin.
"It is known that our Select Board felt that his inability or unwillingness to relocate here and thus show up at work — now that the Town Hall is fully open once again — somewhat compromised his ability to give the job his all," Winchester wrote.
Flynn, who did not immediately respond to calls for comment, was the fifth town administrator since 2013, not including an interim manager during those years.
Joanne Grybosh resigned last year, amid a flurry of departures. Conflict at Town Hall long had been brewing. As the board interviewed prospects, Riley took over the administrator’s tasks. Now, he says it’s possible that he might be back to doing that job again.
The board had struggled to hire Flynn — housing scarcity also bedeviled the recruitment of two other qualified people for the position. Flynn said he thought he could make it happen.
“When we hired Flynn, we asked him [about housing] on more than one occasion during the interview process,” Riley said. “We told him we had two candidates who withdrew because they could not find affordable housing in the Sandisfield area.”
Riley said Flynn told the board "he was looking around and it looks pretty promising — on that basis, we hired him.”
Flynn previously had worked for a number of municipalities, including Phillipston.
Riley said a meeting with Flynn that was planned for Friday was canceled. The board instead will meet with the chair of the Finance Committee to address finalizing the town’s budget ahead of the May 14 annual town meeting.
The town is behind with the budget, Riley said, and Flynn was supposed to be the point person.
“Just when we thought we had all our ducks in a row,” Riley said.