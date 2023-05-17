<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The owners of a Sandisfield compound that's for sale dropped the price by more than half. It's now $8 million

In Sandisfield, the price for this 321-acre property on Atwater Pond, with its main house pictured, has dropped from $18 million to $8 million. When it was first listed in September 2021, it was the most expensive property in the Berkshires. 

SANDISFIELD — Both the sprawling Sullivan Road compound and its $18 million price tag drew gasps when it first hit the real estate market.

Not quite two years later, the 321-acre property with a 33-acre pond and outbuildings that include an Airstream trailer is back on the market for more than half the original asking price, at $7.99 million.

A renovated Airstream trailer sits on the property. 

It also is listed by a new, boutique real estate company, The Agency, whose listings have included the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, priced at $100 million. It was previously listed by the Sotheby's office in Great Barrington.

The property was pulled from the market in June of last year, according to real estate site Zillow. Then it went back up for sale for $10 million the following month before dropping to the current price in March.

Now it appears to be outpriced by only three Berkshire County properties: One for $9.6 million in Sheffield; a $12.5 million estate in Stockbridge and a $13.5 million property in Lenox, according to a search on Multiple Listing Service.

The price drop for 14 Sullivan Road comes as sales cool compared to last year due to high mortgage interest rates imposed by a Federal Reserve trying to manage inflation, as well as a shortage of homes to buy, according to the Warren Report, which analyzes real estate trends.

A bedroom in the main lake house. Local lore has it that President Grover Cleveland used to fish at the compound.

The housing shortage has hit South Berkshire County hard, leaving mostly high-priced houses available after pandemic buyers scooped up much of the inventory. 

The 14 Sullivan Road compound features a six-bedroom mid-century modern house, a guesthouse, bunkhouse and the Airstream. There’s a 4.5-mile private trail system and a boathouse, three docks and a sandy beach at Atwater Pond, according to the listing. There’s also room for a helipad.

President Grover Cleveland apparently used to fish here. Cleveland was friends with the property’s original owners, who built the lake in 1895.

Outbuildings dot the Sullivan Road compound.

Listing agent Eric Rollo, of The Agency, could not be reached for comment.

The Agency was founded by Mauricio Umansky, who sold the Playboy mansion and whose current listings include a $35 million private island in the Exuma Cays.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

