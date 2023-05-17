The owners of a Sandisfield compound that's for sale dropped the price by more than half. It's now $8 million

SANDISFIELD — Both the sprawling Sullivan Road compound and its $18 million price tag drew gasps when it first hit the real estate market.

Not quite two years later, the 321-acre property with a 33-acre pond and outbuildings that include an Airstream trailer is back on the market for more than half the original asking price, at $7.99 million.

It also is listed by a new, boutique real estate company, The Agency, whose listings have included the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, priced at $100 million. It was previously listed by the Sotheby's office in Great Barrington.

The property was pulled from the market in June of last year, according to real estate site Zillow. Then it went back up for sale for $10 million the following month before dropping to the current price in March.

Now it appears to be outpriced by only three Berkshire County properties: One for $9.6 million in Sheffield; a $12.5 million estate in Stockbridge and a $13.5 million property in Lenox, according to a search on Multiple Listing Service.

The price drop for 14 Sullivan Road comes as sales cool compared to last year due to high mortgage interest rates imposed by a Federal Reserve trying to manage inflation, as well as a shortage of homes to buy, according to the Warren Report, which analyzes real estate trends.

The housing shortage has hit South Berkshire County hard, leaving mostly high-priced houses available after pandemic buyers scooped up much of the inventory.

The 14 Sullivan Road compound features a six-bedroom mid-century modern house, a guesthouse, bunkhouse and the Airstream. There’s a 4.5-mile private trail system and a boathouse, three docks and a sandy beach at Atwater Pond, according to the listing. There’s also room for a helipad.

President Grover Cleveland apparently used to fish here. Cleveland was friends with the property’s original owners, who built the lake in 1895.

Listing agent Eric Rollo, of The Agency, could not be reached for comment.

The Agency was founded by Mauricio Umansky, who sold the Playboy mansion and whose current listings include a $35 million private island in the Exuma Cays.