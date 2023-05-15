Short-term rental regs come to Sandisfield, where there are 25 offerings, including one for $2,000 a night

SANDISFIELD — A new short-term rental bylaw approved by voters will require property owners to register with the town and will only allow hosts to offer one property at a time unless they are living on one of the premises.

Like most towns with such regulations in the Berkshires, the town will take a 6 percent cut from the rentals — the maximum allowed by the state.

Residents at annual town meeting Saturday approved the bylaw and the related zoning changes, as well as every other item on the warrant.

Those include the town’s $2.21 million operating budget at a 1.54 percent increase over this year’s costs. Voters also approved the town’s $1.58 million share of the Farmington River Regional School District costs, a 6.29 percent increase over this year.

Other requests voters agreed to included $120,000 for various repairs and purchases for aging town-owned buildings like the library and Old Town Hall.

Berkshire towns are beginning to crack down on the practice of offering vacation rentals to make sure owners comply with health and fire code, and that renters are not filling up homes beyond capacity or disrupting the neighborhood with noise. Towns also want to dissuade corporate ownership to ensure there is adequate housing stock for permanent residents.

Sandisfield's rental offerings will now be subject to inspection by fire, health and building officials, and will have to have an inspection upon registering the property.

Rental hosts can offer only one rental at a time, but can offer another property as long as they are living there.

Sandisfield has about 25 active rental listings that average roughly $344 per night, according to AirDNA, a website that crunches industry data. Most offerings in town are listed through Airbnb; the rest on VRBO.

The most expensive rental appears to be an “Iconic Cabin in the Berkshires” listed on VRBO for $2,000 per night at the height of the summer season. It has six bedrooms, four baths and includes a lap pool and a stone fireplace. It can sleep 12.

By contrast, the town only has seven homes for sale, ranging from $339,000 to $8 million, and five land parcels, according to Zillow, a real estate market site.