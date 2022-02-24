SANDISFIELD — A 3 percent tax on gross cannabis sales, some financial housekeeping and the purchase of a new truck are up for a vote during a special town meeting Saturday.
Other articles on the warrant seek to tap into nearly $200,000 in unspent school money that was returned to the town. Uses would include some municipal salaries, tuition and transportation for a student to a vocational school and $80,000 for a small dump truck with a plow to replace one that has reached the end of its useful life.
Another item up for a vote would require that all town fees and revenue be collected by the treasurer, “and shall not accrue to the benefit of any individual.”
Here are a few other items on the special town meeting warrant:
• Should the town establish a veterans tax work-off program beginning in fiscal 2023?
• Should the office of the town clerk remain closed on Saturdays?
• Should the town clerk be appointed, rather than elected?
Officials scrapped an article seeking to abandon part of a road that currently serves as a driveway for one residence, but which the town maintains and “which has fallen into disrepair and no longer serves the public interest.”