Sandisfield fills gaps in Town Hall, naming an interim town manager and town clerk

SANDISFIELD — The town has hired two people for critical Town Hall positions, filling gaps after a series of departures shook the small municipality and left it scrambling.

On Tuesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to hire Jonathan Sylbert as interim town manager with an option to join other applicants for a permanent post.

On Thursday, officials announced they had appointed Douglas Miner to be town clerk. Miner has been serving as assistant town clerk to Town Clerk Mary Kronholm. On Monday, the two will swap positions.

Sylbert, a longtime Monterey resident with more than two decades of town government work, began at Town Hall on Wednesday in an effort to get the town's budget ready ahead of annual town meeting. He's met with all town staffers and said he's "full speed ahead."

"These people are really great and I’m really delighted to be doing this," he said. "It's going to be a crunch but I'm very confident that we're going to have a good budget process and I’m hoping to make improvements for the town and move them forward."

A member of the Monterey Finance Committee for six years, Sylbert served on the Select Board for 10 years and on the Planning Board for three. He serves on the Regional School District Planning Board, which is working to analyze a possible consolidation of South County school districts. He is a former chief operating officer of the American Institute of Economic Research in Great Barrington and is president of the Monterey Preservation Land Trust.

Miner, who begins his work as town clerk on Monday, holds an undergraduate degree from New York University and a master of business administration from the Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University.

Miner has lived in town with his family for six years. The family plans to establish an American Chestnut seed orchard on their property in partnership with the American Chestnut Foundation, he said in a statement.

“I love the town of Sandisfield, and I am happy to serve its residents in this most important position,” Miner said.

Voters in February approved changing the town clerk position from elected to appointed, but the law requires voters to approve the change at a townwide election, Select Board Chairman George Riley said in an email. Miner has taken out nomination papers for his placement on the ballot for the May 16 town elections.

"In the unlikely event that it is not approved at the ballot, someone has to run for the elected position, and Douglas Miner will do that," Riley said. "If the change to appointed is approved as expected, he will continue as an appointed town clerk."

Sylbert began work less than two weeks after Kevin Flynn quit with no explanation. Officials say the struggle to find housing in the area might have contributed. Flynn lives two hours away near Worcester.

Flynn's is one of a handful of departures — including a town manager and a longtime town clerk — over the last year amid various controversies that included questions about professionalism, the use of technology and the handling of money.

Flynn was the fifth town manager since 2013. Riley served as interim manager after the resignation of Flynn's predecessor, Joanne Grybosh.