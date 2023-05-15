Sean Regnier defeats challenger Anne Langlais in race for Lee Select Board

LEE — Sean Regnier has been reelected to the Select Board, staving off a challenge from candidate Anne Langlais, according to unofficial results released Monday night. He received 438 votes and Langlais earned 306 votes.
Regnier, who was first elected to the Select Board in 2020, has been serving as chair.
"I'm just excited to continue to serve the town as best as I can for the next 3 years," Regnier told The Eagle via email. "We have a lot to do."
Before the election, Regnier told The Eagle he will take the fight against the PCB dump proposed for Lee wherever it takes him. But he is not in denial about the town’s long odds on being able to undo the final plan and unravel the idea of the toxic landfill.
Regnier, 34, lives with his sister and nephew and works as an assistant project manager for RP Manzelli, a professional commercial landscaping firm. He is a native of Lee.
Langlais, 55, has been involved in town politics for some time, and was hoping to add her knowledge and experience to oppose the proposed PCB landfill.
In the 2000s she served on the Conservation Commission for three years, and was born in Stockbridge. Her family moved to Lee when she was in second grade. She is married, and has five adult children and 11 grandchildren. Since 2003, she has owned and operated The Jewelry Box next door to Joe’s Diner on Center Street.
She also served as a Lee Town Meeting distict representative for several years.
“The support has been great,” Langlais told The Eagle via text. “A huge thank you to all of the residents of Lee that took time out of their day to come and vote for me and stop by to say hello in a show of support.”
In other election news, Jenn Heath was the unopposed write-in candidate for the Lee Housing Authority with 38 votes.