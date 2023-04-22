Running for Lee Select Board, Sean Regnier hopes to unravel the toxic dump plan

LEE — Sean Regnier, chairman of the Select Board, is running for another three-year term because he thinks he can continue to help resolve several intense issues facing the town.
At the top of the list is the General Electric-Environmental Protection Agency plan to deposit PCB-contaminated soil in town. While Regnier was in favor of the original plan, the idea of dumping the soil in Lee that came out later made him reverse course.
And he is not in denial about the town’s long odds on being able to undo the final plan and unravel the idea of a local toxic landfill.
He said he has spoken with several attorneys and environmental engineers about killing the agreement, which was originally finalized with a unanimous vote of the Rest of River Committee, including Lee’s representative, who is no longer on the Select Board.
“I don’t want the dump in Lee, I never did,” Regnier said. “But when I spoke to these folks, they all overwhelmingly said we really don’t have a good chance to undo this agreement, even if most people think the opposite is true. That’s a hard pill to swallow.”
That doesn’t mean he won’t keep pushing back. He said he is committed to going wherever the fight goes.
Regnier, 34, lives with his sister and nephew and works as an assistant project manager for RP Manzelli, a professional commercial landscaping firm. He was first elected to the Select Board in 2020. He said he was born and raised in Lee.
Aside from the PCB dump issue, the proposal to consolidate the town’s public safety departments into a new building and the possibility of merging the ambulance service with that of Stockbridge, will take study, deliberation and hard choices.
“We’re hoping to bring that to a special town meeting in the fall,” Regnier said. “There are a lot of moving pieces with that, but the deteriorating and insufficient facilities are the main issues.”
Bays too narrow for firetrucks, no room to don gear — these are just some of the problems Lee Fire Department buildings pose
If that proposal does come to fruition, he said he sees the current fire station repurposed for another town use, while the ambulance station is “falling apart” and should be razed for additional parking.
Regnier thinks that two retail cannabis permits in town is enough, and wonders about the six permits already granted for cannabis cultivation.
“There is the smell issue, but beyond that, how many cannabis growers do we want in town?” he wondered.
Regnier also serves on the Master Plan Committee working to update the plan, which was last done around 2000.
The town election is May 15 at 21 Crossways Village Gym. Voting begins at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are accepted up until the close of polls on election day, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is May 8 by 5 p.m.