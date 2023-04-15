Sen. Elizabeth Warren's staff will meet with Lee officials on Wednesday to discuss planned PCB dump in down

LEE — After town officials issued a letter to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren over a failure to reschedule a postponed meeting on the plan for a PCB waste dump in town, Warren’s office responded by setting a meeting for next Wednesday.
"Senator Warren recognizes the community’s concerns about the [Environmental Protection Agency's] process to hold [General Electric] accountable for cleanup of the Housatonic River,” reads a response sent to The Eagle from a spokesperson for Warren. “Her office received the letter from Lee Town Administrator [Chris] Brittain and scheduled a meeting to discuss this important issue in more detail."
Brittain said the Wednesday meeting will not be open to the general public.
“We will be meeting with her staff on Wednesday at town hall with just myself and Sean [Regnier, Select Board Chair],” Brittain wrote in an email to The Eagle. “[There will be] no public meeting at this point.”
They will discuss the PCB dump planned near Wood’s Pond in Lee that was announced in 2020, an abrupt change of course from an initial idea to ship it all out of state.
While the Lee Select Board at the time endorsed the plan, in the following election, new Select Board members took over the board and it has since come out as opposed to it. They have been vocal about undoing the idea as part of the five-member Rest of River Municipal Committee and in a lawsuit against Monsanto, which manufactured the PCBs.
Meanwhile, the Lee-based Housatonic River Initiative has appealed the previous approval of the settlement by the three-judge Environmental Appeals Board in Washington, D.C., last year.
The Rest of River Municipal Committee intends to support the $576 million EPA-GE cleanup agreement in oral arguments at the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on May 4.
In his letter to Warren on April 12, Brittain wrote that after a postponed March meeting was never rescheduled, the lack of communication from the Massachusetts senator left the town in the dark on an important issue.
He noted that while Warren’s office has issued statements of opposition to the PCB dump and have maintained that she is working closely with local officials on the issue, no town officials had heard from the senator or her staff, which prompted the town to seek out that March meeting.
Since the postponement, according to Brttain’s letter, the town had reached out to reschedule several times to no avail.
“The lack of a response is concerning on many levels,” the letter reads. “While you continue to offer promises to your constituents of environmental justice, it is difficult to understand why you would ignore this meeting request; particularly since it relates to a PCB landfill to be placed in a town with an environmental justice population. It is even more concerning to ponder why, as an elected representative of the people of Massachusetts, local officials cannot at least have the opportunity to meet with a member of your staff on a serious environmental issue.”
He sought a response to the letter by April 28.
While the newly scheduled Wednesday meeting between town officials and members of Warren’s staff will not be open to the public, Brittan said officials would update the public after the meeting.