EGREMONT — A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a minor in Oklahoma fled town police officers last month, during a traffic stop for allegedly speeding, and later was found to be driving what police say is a stolen vehicle.
Jeremy Garneau, 43, of Tecumseh, Okla., was stopped by local police just before 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 on Hillsdale Road, according to Egremont Police. He allegedly gave the officer a false name before fleeing into New York state, where police tracked him and later learned that he was wanted on a warrant in Oklahoma for multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
Garneau was arrested in New York and charged with a slew of traffic offenses related to the incident, including driving with a suspended license and failing to stop for police.
When police began to investigate, they found that Garneau was driving a vehicle stolen from a repair lot.
Egremont Police Chief Jason LaForest said he does not yet know whether Garneau was extradited from New York back to Oklahoma.