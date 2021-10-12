Egremont Police

An Oklahoma man was arrested in New York state last month, after fleeing from Egremont Police.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

EGREMONT — A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a minor in Oklahoma fled town police officers last month, during a traffic stop for allegedly speeding, and later was found to be driving what police say is a stolen vehicle. 

Jeremy Garneau, 43, of Tecumseh, Okla., was stopped by local police just before 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 on Hillsdale Road, according to Egremont Police. He allegedly gave the officer a false name before fleeing into New York state, where police tracked him and later learned that he was wanted on a warrant in Oklahoma for multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor. 

Garneau was arrested in New York and charged with a slew of traffic offenses related to the incident, including driving with a suspended license and failing to stop for police.

When police began to investigate, they found that Garneau was driving a vehicle stolen from a repair lot.

Egremont Police Chief Jason LaForest said he does not yet know whether Garneau was extradited from New York back to Oklahoma.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

