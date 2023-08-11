Three of Col. John Ashley's account books are about to be conserved for a look into 1700s life in South County

SHEFFIELD — Three account books that provide a window into Col. John Ashley's world and that of those around him during the Revolutionary War era — specifically that of Elizabeth Freeman and other Black enslaved people owned by Ashley at the time — are about to be made digital.

Researchers believe that the books, with entries that date from 1758 to 1818, will shed light on that period, as well as on Ashley's life and business and that of his employees — some of whom were enslaved or formerly enslaved.

With part of a $345,000 grant to The Trustees of Reservations Archives & Research Center from the National Endowment for the Humanities, a project archivist will be hired to preserve and digitize the damaged books.

Some of the grant money will also be used to do the same work for archives of the Boston Natural Areas Network from 1977 to 2014, which includes more than 50 Boston Community Gardens.

Both projects together are called “A Tale of Two Communities in Two Centuries.”

Ashley lived in a 1735 home in what is now Ashley Falls and under the care of The Trustees, which manages 123 properties across the state. He owned a grist mill, cider mill and an ironworks, and led the local resistance to the English crown over taxation.

He is perhaps best known as Freeman's slaveowner. Freeman and an enslaved man sued Ashley for freedom and won in a case that led to the end of slavery in Massachusetts.

Some of Ashley's account entries in the books were made after his death in 1802, Bassett said, and most are from the 1770s, and details information that includes purchases made by Ashley's customers.

By the time The Trustees had acquired the books they were waterlogged and damaged.

"We can't even open them up," Bassett said. "I've tried delicately."

The Trustees began managing the property in 1972, she added, and the books were likely stored there without any humidity or temperature controls. The archivists have already dropped the books off at the Northeast Document Conservation Center in Andover for preservation.

But a record of the existence of them piqued the interest of scholars and researchers, Bassett said, particularly amid a renewed interest in Elizabeth Freeman.

"So often we celebrate Elizabeth Freeman," she added, "but we don't know a lot about the Black enslaved community at the time."

She said the books show a record of other enslaved people that were previously unknown. "If we can expand the story," Bassett said, "That's always a great thing."

Indeed, the Black community has long-worried about the way Freeman's story is told, given that African Americans were stripped of their humanity and the opportunity to record their lives. An event to talk about this ethics problem was held last summer during a series of events to celebrate Freeman.

Kendra Field, an associate professor of history at Tufts University and historical advisor to the W.E.B. Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington, told The Eagle at the time that, “Whenever we’re talking about memorials and memorializing, we’re almost always dealing with the question of storytelling and silences and who is doing the remembering."