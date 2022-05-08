Sheffield-based Marketplace opens a specialty food shop in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — After a brief hiatus, The Marketplace is back in the retail business.
The Sheffield-based business has opened The Marketplace Specialty Food Shop in the former Lock, Stock and Barrel market on Stockbridge Road.
The original shop located in Guido’s on South Main Street for 27 years had to vacate the premises as their lease ran out Dec. 31 and Guido’s needed the space for its expansion.
“People are so thrilled we’re back and they like [that] we did something with an old building rather than put up something new,” said store manager Nina Ramos who worked at the Guido’s location.
The new shop opened in February after a $200,000 renovation that included new equipment with The Marketplace leasing the building, according to co-owner and chef of the Marketplace franchise David Renner.
The franchise includes three eateries in Sheffield, Great Barrington and Pittsfield and The Miller, a pub that opened three years ago in downtown Great Barrington.
Led by Renner, and fellow chefs and co-owners Kevin Schmitz, Douglas Luf and Christopher Brooks, the new store offers a variety of choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The selection includes a large section of prepared foods such as entrees, sides, soups and chili made at the The Marketplace’s central kitchen in Sheffield.
“Our kitchen runs seven days a week with six chefs, three pastry chefs and eight cooks,” said Renner. “We are all about ready to eat food. We have hot food to go and we also have prepared foods that are ready to eat or [be] heated.”
“We make food that is user-friendly,” added Schmitz.
With a fully staffed pastry department, The Marketplace offers cookies, brownies, pies, custards and cake as well as special-day custom cakes. The specialty shop also features Artisan cheese.
From lasagna to turkey with stuffing, chicken pot pie and chicken parmesan, the entrees fill a void in the takeout market, according to Luf.
“With the pandemic, everyone got used to takeout. Our food bridges the gap between restaurant food and ordering a pizza,” he said.
Some of the favorites held over from the original store are the turkey meatloaf volcano, panko chicken breast and potato leek tart.
After more than two months in operation, Ramos has found what sells and what doesn’t sell.
“We have had lot people come in for the pot roast, mixed veggies and mashed potatoes,” she said.
Ramos also noted the seven-days-a week shop offers two to three hot meal specials for those on the go.
The store employs 10 part-timers and six full-time employees with eight of the workers held over from the Guido’s location.
Renner says those eight were still paid until the new store opened.
“We are financially responsible to our employees, our families, and our community in our current and future endeavors and providing a healthy business to grow with,” he said.