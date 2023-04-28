Sheffield first responders brought the Jaws of Life to Mount Everett for a drill and an important lesson for students

SHEFFIELD — They came to the high school parking lot with the Jaws of Life, just in time for prom season.

About 150 students at Mount Everett Regional High watched as firefighters cut two of their peers out of a car after a crash caused by drinking and cellphone use.

Not really.

It wasn’t a real wreck — it was a drill by first responders to make a point and give students a chance to see what a career or volunteer work in public safety or might look like.

Some did think it was real; a communications mishap resulted in a dispatch that there had truly been a crash at the high school, said Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson III.

Fortunately it was a “prewritten scenario,” Munson said, coordinated by Sheffield Police Officer Nathan Charette, and Tricia Zucco, Mount Everett's School Resource Officer. They worked with Sheffield police and firefighters and Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad crews to highlight the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as cellphone distractions while at the wheel.

They used a car that had previously been involved in an accident and used it for the demonstration at the back of the parking lot, away from the elementary school.

Two students — one a police intern — volunteered to act out the roles of driver and passenger.

“The kids had maybe been drinking and fooling around with their phones when they went off into a tree,” Munson said, referring to the script.

Firefighters cut off the doors and roof of the car, and ambulance crews put the two students on stretchers.

The hope, Munson said, is that it will also inspire some to consider careers or volunteer work as first responders — work that is sorely needed.

More important, he said, it would give students pause around drinking and cellphone use. Crews had reason to leave the car on an island in the parking lot.

“It will stay here for the month of May so the kids will see it and think about that when prom and graduation season comes around,” Munson said. “It’s a daily reminder that might have a kid thinking, ‘You know what? I’m going to put that cellphone down.’”