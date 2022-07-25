<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

With newly buzzed heads, Sheffield firefighters answered a different kind of call

Sheffield firefighters cut hair to support colleagues

Firefighter Hailey Liebenow cuts Kolby Bleau's hair. 

SHEFFIELD — They did it because they are the Sheffield Fire Department, a tight-knit family that takes care of its own.

On recent night, out came the clippers.

Firefighters shed their locks to support two of their own who lost their hair during cancer treatments.

One of those undergoing treatment is a firefighter. The other is the wife of the department’s captain, as well as the mother of a firefighter. She also is a member and former treasurer of the association, Sheffield Volunteer Hose Company #1.

Sheffield firefighters get haircuts

A group of Sheffield firefighters shaved their heads last week to support two colleagues undergoing cancer treatments. From left: Rob Kilmer, Kolby Bleau, Isaiah Goewey, Tony Bleau, Dave Ullrich, Marc Wysocki, Bob Poulter, Richard Boardman and Kristen Wolfe.
Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

The firefighters weren't sure what to do, and came up with this, said Fire Chief Dave Ullrich.

“It’s not a lot, but as everybody goes through this, you kind of feel helpless because you can’t do enough,” Ullrich said. “We’ve got a tight-knit family within the organization, and it was the very least we could do."

“If it makes them feel comfortable around us, I think that was the ultimate goal,” he said. “We’re a family and they’re one of us.”

Sheffield firefighters shave heads to support colleagues

Richard Boardman clips Marc Wysocki's hair. 
Sheffield firefighters cut hair to support colleagues

Bob Poulter gets clipped by Richard Boardman.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all