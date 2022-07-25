With newly buzzed heads, Sheffield firefighters answered a different kind of call

SHEFFIELD — They did it because they are the Sheffield Fire Department, a tight-knit family that takes care of its own.
On recent night, out came the clippers.
Firefighters shed their locks to support two of their own who lost their hair during cancer treatments.
One of those undergoing treatment is a firefighter. The other is the wife of the department’s captain, as well as the mother of a firefighter. She also is a member and former treasurer of the association, Sheffield Volunteer Hose Company #1.
The firefighters weren't sure what to do, and came up with this, said Fire Chief Dave Ullrich.
“It’s not a lot, but as everybody goes through this, you kind of feel helpless because you can’t do enough,” Ullrich said. “We’ve got a tight-knit family within the organization, and it was the very least we could do."
“If it makes them feel comfortable around us, I think that was the ultimate goal,” he said. “We’re a family and they’re one of us.”