Source of 'loud blast' that rattled Sheffield residents remains a mystery

SHEFFIELD — A number of residents Monday afternoon reported hearing and feeling what they believed was an explosion. But a search by police and fire officials in the area found no evidence of a blast.
“When I got there, there were people outside their houses trying to figure out what it was,” said Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson III. “It shook and vibrated through the air but there were no broken windows.”
Munson said that at least 10 people in and around the area of Alum Hill Road “heard it and felt it,” but the origin of the sound is still a mystery.
“The valley is funny down here,” he added. “Sounds can echo and reverberate.”
No one had called in any reports of fire, injuries or damage.
Munson and Sheffield Fire Chief David Ullrich said that the calls came in around 3:45 p.m. Firefighters from several departments and police headed toward the area.
“It ended up being nothing,” Ullrich said, noting the “loud blast” also did not appear to be a blown electrical transformer. “We couldn’t find the source.”