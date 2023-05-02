Sheffield voters ban 5G cell towers, approve $11.9 million operating budgets for town and schools and $40k to hire a smell expert

SHEFFIELD — Shortly after the town’s attorney warned that telecommunications firms may file lawsuits if Sheffield adopts a bylaw banning 5G cellphone towers, voters Monday night approved it 64 percent to 36 percent at the Annual Town Meeting.
“It will have negative legal ramifications for the town,” Jonathan Eichman, of KP Law, told the crowd before the vote.
The proposal was brought to town meeting through citizens petition. It was the only hotly debated topic at the meeting.
The bylaw will not allow approval of an application to erect a 5G cellular tower until after the FCC updates its research and safety regulations concerning the technology.
A number of voters decried the lack of information on potential harms of 5G cellular-signal technology, maintaining that the FCC’s safety regulations on cellphone technology haven’t been updated since the 1990s. They voiced concern over potential ill effects on people living nearby, and on the health of honey bees.
In the other camp, voters pointed out that the FCC hasn’t updated its information because 5G signals are the same as previous versions of the same technology and will have no harmful effects, despite widespread misinformation.
One opponent of the bylaw called it “redundant and burdensome.”
Voters also approved spending up to $40,000 to hire an "odor-control specialist" to aid local cannabis growers in their effort to minimize the smell from growing marijuana plants. Because growers are not required to control the smell, some residents doubted the growers would put in the effort on their own.
In other business, town meeting voters agreed to an 8 percent increase in the operating budget, approving the total spending budget of $4.2 million. They also approved the school budget of $7.7 million, a 2.6 percent increase over the current budget.
Voters also approved of spending $106,973 to pay the annual lease on a firetruck, and to deposit another $100,000 into the firetruck-stabilization fund, to be used for a down payment when the town needs a new firetruck.
A proposal to budget $500,000 for road and bridge repairs in town easily passed.