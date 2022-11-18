Screening and forum seek to 'shine the light' on youth struggles with mental illness

GREAT BARRINGTON — Talking openly about youth mental health is half the battle, say organizers of a weekend community event.

On Sunday afternoon, the Berkshire International Film Festival, together with the Austen Riggs Center, will convene a frank discussion about mental illness and suicide prevention, "Shine the Light," aided by the screenings of a documentary and a locally produced public service announcement.

In the documentary, "Hiding in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness," 20 young people tell their personal stories of finding ways to live with challenges. The event will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

Organizers say they hope to provide important and practical information and offer ideas of where to turn for help — and to find inspiration.

Dr. Jane Tillman, a mental health expert from Austen Riggs who will appear at Sunday's event, says the documentary lets people put this issue in clear and personal terms.

"I think the power of this documentary is that people who are suffering from various forms of mental illness have their own voice and their own story to tell. That really comes through," said Tillman, who hopes the screening will help members of the audience open their hearts. "When someone is suffering, there's something about being able to tell our story, and what it means to us. It's important in terms of helping other people understand what's going on, and developing our own self understanding."

The film's director and producer, Erik Ewers, will be present, as well as two subjects of the documentary. They will share insights into how the film was made and the subject it addresses.

Such educational events, according to Dr. Tillman, can make a difference.

"We're in a crisis in this country, around mental health in general and particularly mental health and youth. The more public education we can do about that, I think the better we will be for it as a community," she said.

After the documentary, organizers will show the three-minute PSA "Up On the Roof," which features songwriter Carole King.

Kate Morris, who is married to Eagle co-owner Hans Morris, had the idea to produce the video during the early days of the pandemic. Morris assembled a team and set out to find young people across the country who were struggling with mental health issues and could be energized by taking part in the project.

One of the youngest participants, Tracy Ryan, 9, told The Eagle last summer why the video was important.

“If you can put messages in front of people like this PSA showing, ‘Hey, you know what? There are people out there who care about you, and here’s access to even more people who can guide you on this otherwise very difficult path,’ I just think it’s so important,'” said Ryan.

Dr. Tillman believes successful treatment of mental health challenges benefits from taking a community approach.

"Mental health is often seen as an individual's problem, but it's also a community problem," she said. "And the more we can come together as a community to understand the sources of suffering in our local community, and the more we can provide some community resources to address the kinds of suffering that go on, the better off we'll be as a community."

Also present for the screenings and discussion Sunday will be Amanda Sherman, who produced the PSA; Ali Borowski, founder of the nonprofit Find Your Anchor; and Brenda Butler, M.D., from Berkshire Health Systems.

The event will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. It is presented in cooperation with sponsor Kate Morris and the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

Tickets are $15 for adults and fee for those 18 and younger. They can be purchased online at www.biffma.org or at www.mahaiwe.org.