GREAT BARRINGTON — Bard College at Simon’s Rock will offer opportunities for no-cost early college coursework to high school students in the upcoming academic year, in partnership with the Southern Berkshire Regional School District.

Mount Everett High School students will take Simon’s Rock courses and receive college credits in an initiative supported by a grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Simon’s Rock piloted the program in the 2019-20 school year before the pandemic put the program on pause. The program resumed in the summer of 2021, with the addition of Monument Mountain High School of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District. Around 35 students between the two schools have participated in the program, Simon’s Rock said in a Tuesday news release.

The college “continues to explore extending opportunities with the Berkshire Hills Regional School District,” the release said.

“Our hope is that this program will help remove barriers to access to college coursework while providing new educational opportunities for our motivated and enthusiastic local public school students,” Simon’s Rock Provost and Vice President John B. Weinstein said in the release.

Mount Everett students in the program take the same introductory courses as full-time Simon’s Rock students, with the same faculty and academic standards, the release said.

Southern Berkshire Regional School District Superintendent Beth Regulbuto said in the release that the partnership is “a way we are able to ease the burden of future educational costs for families, increase student confidence in pursuing higher education coursework, and give insight into the fields that our students think interest them.”

Interested students are encouraged to contact Ken Knox at kknox@simons-rock.edu.