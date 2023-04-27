Aspiring swimmers conquer their fear of water with the help of Simon's Rock PaceMakers — in English and Spanish

GREAT BARRINGTON — No longer does Beatriz Gutiérrez stay behind when her son and husband go for a swim. Now, she devotes her Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings to her own dual improvement.
Gutiérrez is one of 10 students plunging into the free adult-swimming classes run by the Simon’s Rock PaceMakers, a U.S. Masters swim club. This year, the class is taught in both English and Spanish, thanks to neon instruction cards the PaceMakers members translated.
Gutiérrez welcomes the bilingual instruction not only for swimming lessons, but also for improving her English. With guidance from instructor Jim Jasper spoken in English and written in Spanish, she grasps precisely what she needs to do in her Thursday through Saturday lessons at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center on the campus of Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
Back in the area of Mexico in which Gutiérrez grew up, there are no natural waterways. There, swimming is only for the rich. Gutiérrez, a self-described "nature addict," says she loves living in the Berkshires for all its lakes and the not-too-far ocean.
“I want to have more fun with my son," Gutiérrez said in a recent interview, adding, "I’ve always been afraid to go deep into the water.” With every stroke in the pool, Gutiérrez inches closer to her hopes of a summer celebration of her son’s birthday on Maine’s Atlantic Coast.
Lauri Eulian-Hunt, another enthusiastic student, is also looking forward to swimming on Maine’s coastline. She came with her husband, Wayne Hunt, to stay active. “We go to the YMCA in Pittsfield, and we do this water aerobics class," she said. "I watch the people who do the laps, and I'll do it like that.”
Eulian-Hunt grew up in the Berkshires, in which she and her husband were able to swim their whole lives, but they never learned “correctly” as she puts it.
“The volunteer [instructors] here are wonderful, they give you little tips,” she said.
Three tips improved her confidence the most, Eulian-Hunt said. “When I'm doing my stroke, looking straight down water, as opposed to looking forward,” she explained. Next: To “focus on your small kicks, which will keep the rest of your body upright.” Finally: To “use goggles so you can open your eyes underwater.”
The PaceMakers are excited to see so much interest, but have noticed that not all who registered actually attend. Though 32 people signed up, there have been at most 20 in a class. The group is brainstorming ways to make sure more people sign up, and those that do, show up.
Marc Freed, one of the organizers, said starting classes on April 8, the day before Easter Sunday, might have played a part. After that, he sent an email telling all those who signed up they could still come. “It picked up a little," Freed said, "but not everyone attended a lesson.”
Organizers are planning another survey to fully understand the needs of those who do participate and why the others didn’t come. Freed, along with other PaceMakers, are convinced of the importance of such classes and their ability to prevent drownings in the summer months.
On the positive side, Freed said, the lower than expected attendance meant everyone who did show up gets a private lesson.
To those who didn't attend the class, Freed has a message: Come enjoy the last two classes of the season, at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 10 a.m. Saturday.