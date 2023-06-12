State's highest court rules Hume New England can move forward with RV park in Monterey

MONTEREY — A religious organization will be permitted to establish an RV park as part of its evangelical Christian camp over the objection of town officials, the state's highest court has ruled.

The Supreme Judicial Court this month issued a favorable ruling to Hume New England, allowing it to move ahead with plans for an RV park for campers, volunteers and staff at its Monterey facility because it is connected to the group's religious mission.

The proposal was first filed by the organization in 2019. It was denied by the town's Planning Board, which cited local bylaws that ban trailer or mobile home parks throughout Monterey.

Hume appealed to the Land Court, where a judge issued a split decision that proved unsavory to both the town and the camp. Both sides sought relief in the state Appeals Court, but then the SJC stepped in and decided to take up the case.

And this month, the high court, ruling in favor of Hume, found that the RV park is “religiously significant” to its Christian mission. Therefore, the justices said the town has no grounds to stop Hume from moving ahead because the project is protected by a state law known as the Dover Amendment.

The law limits municipalities' ability to "regulate or restrict the use of land or structures for religious purposes ... on land owned or leased by ... a religious sect or denomination."

The justices rejected the Planning Board's argument that Hume's motivation to build the RV park was financial, not religious.

Writing for the court in an opinion published June 7, Associate Justice Frank Gaziano found that "the purpose of the RV camp would be to facilitate the operations of and strengthen attendance at Hume NE, whose mission is to cultivate religious practice and spiritual growth.”

Hume's plans call for 12 sites for “temporary travel trailers, motorhomes, tents, and seasonal staff housing trailers" on its land off Chestnut Hill Road. According to the organization, the sites are to be used by people participating in a new camp program for families, as well as volunteers and staff.

Because Hume New England's income from fees from campers and and concessions doesn't cover its operating costs, the ruling states, it's subsidized by its parent organization Hume Lake Christian Camps.

A representative for Hume, which has three camps — two in California and one in the Berkshires — said in a statement to The Eagle that the organization "is thrilled that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has upheld our right to provide the housing accommodations we have chosen for our staff and volunteers."

"With this ruling and the subsequent housing, we are better positioned to provide life-changing programs and experiences for campers and families in the years to come," said spokeswoman Anna Hutsell.

Monterey Select Board member Susan Cooper said she was disappointed with the ruling. She said she disagrees with the idea that Hume should be permitted to build an RV park when other groups cannot, per local regulations.

"I think religious organizations should have to follow the same building rules as everybody else," she said.