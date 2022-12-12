LANESBOROUGH — It's just a bowl of soup. But it's also more than that.

For Mike Harrington, the fact that a Lanesborough program is expanding means that his 97-year-old mother, Evelyn, will continue to see friendly faces at her door. He lives four hours away, in New Hampshire, and worries about her falling or not eating healthily.

"She has probably five different canes and will not use any of them. She walks around using the counter," he said. His brother, Don, takes care of her, but he is busy with work during the day.

The Community Produce Program has delivered produce weekly to seniors and has been easing Mike Harrington's worries. "When the produce program came out, she was having visitors. That was thrilling for her, she looked forward to the visit as well as the people. It really brought a smile to her face," he said. "Sometimes she won't listen to us. Maybe she'll listen to the people that bring her food," he said.

Now, that program is expanding into the winter with soup deliveries, starting in January.

The program is organized by a local nonprofit, Heart & Soil Collective. It is headed by Kristen Tool, a farmer and chair of Lanesborough's Police Committee Building. The ambulance crew, headed by Jen Weber, handles deliveries, giving members of that team the chance to conduct informal wellness checks, build trust and develop friendships with seniors.

Crowdfunding efforts

Mike Harrington, like others who have family members in Lanesborough but live far away, has donated twice to the Community Produce Program: once when it started and once for its new appeal to underwrite soup deliveries.

The project has raised about $2,000 or 80 percent of its $2,500 goal, thanks in part to a $500 donation from Adams Community Bank. This will allow for soup deliveries every other week to 24 seniors who participated in the summer produce program. The plan is to start in January and continue until March. Tool, the program's organizer, says she hopes to exceed the fundraising goal, so they can provide weekly soup deliveries.

Some seniors who participate in the Community Health Program have contributed as well. On the last summer produce delivery week, a participant gave Tool a crumpled $10 bill. “It’s not much,” she recalled him saying.

Tool appreciated the gesture, reflecting that it shows the seniors are aware of the need for funding. "If we can raise more, it will be weekly deliveries — that would be ideal for wellness checks and visits during the colder, more secluded months," she said.

Weber agrees the social interactions that come with the deliveries will be most needed then.

"Visitors get less frequent. It's easy when you're cold and the weather's miserable to just stay in your house," Weber said. "They have even less things to do. And even the great stuff at the senior program, if the weather's crappy, you're not going to try to go and we don't want you to."

Community participation

The Community Health Program's efforts to improve food security in Lanesborough have been well-received. After The Eagle's article about the program and its crowdfunding efforts, six people signed up to help make soup.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Tool, Linda Pruyne — one of the nonprofit's board members — Leanne Tool, and other volunteers will meet this week at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton to prepare the first batch of soup using locally sourced ingredients.

The volunteers plan to make butternut squash soup using produce from Holiday Brook and chicken soup using stew hens from Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough.

As with the summer produce deliveries, Tool wants to acquire products in bulk from local farms. “We’ll buy the things that may not have a long shelf life or maybe products that have a ding and then that can't be sold,” she said. She is looking for bulk potatoes and carrots for future soups.

Creating community

Pruyne says she is known by her family ad friends as a “soup person.” She's excited by the community’s interest in hands-on participation. “It has turned into an activity. We can get together and chit-chat about making soups together. Like when you get together with family during the holidays and make cookies,” she said.

As treasurer of the Lanesborough Council of Aging, Pruyne confirms that the need for social connection becomes acute during the winter. “It’s really a humanitarian effort to connect people,” she said of the program.

In 2021, Pruyne organized a weekly free hot meal delivery from Bob’s Country Kitchen for seniors.

Past efforts tried to provide wellness checks for seniors. “There was a program through the sheriff where seniors would sign up. They had to call you at 10 a.m. every morning. And if they didn't, then you would send a wellness check,” she said. That wasn't successful, Pruyne said, because seniors did not want to participate.

In her view, a community working together to enhance food security creates genuine relationships. "Our volunteers got to know the people that they had lived next to all their lives and never met," she said. "The volunteers were calling [the participants] after their deliveries and saying, 'How was your meal? What did you like? What can we do differently?' And they developed friendships."

That earlier meal program ran from January until May, halting those interactions. "There's always a disappointment when these programs stop," she said.

Plans for the future

Tool says the current program needs more backing than crowd funding provides. She plans to organize gardening and farming workshops in May to raise money, an idea previously delayed by COVID-19.

She said the new program's nonprofit status will help sustain it. “The winter Meals Program was just a community effort. It wasn't attached to any nonprofit. Now, we can do fundraising much more easily,” said Tool.

Pruyne hopes to expand the program's reach, knowing it is hard to spread awareness and add seniors as participants. “You can send newsletters. They may not read them. So we try to do things at the senior center that will get them in there,” she said.

Mike Harrington says his mother Evelyn is grateful for all those knocks on her door. “It makes her so proud to be living in a small little town where people are willing to do such nice things for her,” he said.