Do South County voters know what's in the draft regional agreement among the eight towns?

SHEFFIELD — With special meetings in eight towns coming in less than six weeks, disagreement and suspicion are permeating discussions about the proposed merger of two South County districts and their high schools.

“Misinformation” is circulating, say some from both those promoting a merger as well as those opposed to it. All say they want residents to know exactly what they’ll be voting on.

Dates to note for merger information Sept. 27: Community Conversation with the Superintendent and School Committee. 7 p.m. Mount Everett Regional Middle and High auditorium in Sheffield Oct. 4: The Berkshire Eagle hosts a forum about the merger. 7 p.m. The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington Oct. 11: The 8 Town Regional School District Planning Board presentation. Time is TBA. Mount Everett auditorium in Sheffield —------------------------------

One sticking point for some centers on the proposed regional agreement that would govern a new single district and its transition, and this has prompted a community discussion later this month at Mount Everett Regional Middle and High School.

In response to concerns expressed by residents including Rene Wood, who is also chair of the Sheffield Select Board, Southern Berkshire Superintendent Beth Regulbuto is hosting one of her “Community Conversations with the Superintendent” on Sept. 27 in concert with the School Committee. Residents from eight towns in both districts are invited.

“My issue is, I want citizens to be informed about this document,” Wood told The Eagle, noting that she isn’t speaking against the merger, but wants voters to be armed with facts. “I am on a bit of a campaign. Right now I don’t think that we have an informed public.”

The leaders of the merger’s study group, the 8 Town Regional School District Planning Board, will also attend, said Chair Lucy Prashker, to answer any questions about the agreement. So will the group's consultant, Jake Eberwein.

Prashker said the panel has been transparent about all its work, including the yearlong drafting of the agreement. The board posted the draft to its website along with the full array of studies and documents.

Another event meant to inform the public is a forum on Oct. 4 hosted by The Eagle at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

The merger plan would consolidate only Mount Everett and Monument Mountain high schools into a newly built school at the Monument campus in Great Barrington. It would also result in a single administration. But it would leave the elementary and middle schools as they are.

Last year, Eberwein recommended the merger to the study group. That 24-member panel approved it in July in a 16-2 vote with two abstentions and four absences.

For an eight-town district, residents of all those towns have to vote yes by a simple majority. Those votes are set for Oct. 23.

If a town votes against it, that town could take a revote later with the knowledge of how all the other towns voted, Prashker told The Eagle. There could possibly also be a compromise made over any specific problems voters have with the agreement before a revote.

In a landscape of ongoing and projected declines in school-age children, and budgets that keep rising, the merger would save the taxpayers of eight towns money at an increasing rate beginning with a total savings of about $1.8 million in 2026 — the year the merger would start — the board’s research shows.

Board members say having more students and more money would also improve educational offerings.

But not everyone agrees with the board’s conclusions or methodology. Some in the Southern Berkshire community fear the loss of what they say is a unique school community and culture. And “completely different philosophies as districts in terms of how we budget,” said E. Bonnie Silvers, a member of the eight-town panel who voted against the merger.

Silvers, who is also chair of the Southern Berkshire School Committee, also worries about the agreement, “and loopholes you could drive 10 Mack trucks through.”

A few facts from the most recent draft of the Southern Berkshire Hills Regional School District Regional Agreement Students will attend the school in closest proximity to their home but can stay in a school that is not the closest to their home during the merger transition

Depending on availability and whether the new district will allow school choice, students can choose to go to a school that is not in closest proximity to their home

The new district will operate and maintain all the schools, even those they lease from towns

All the land and buildings now owned by Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire will be transferred to the newly formed district

90 percent of capital costs for the new high school will be paid by the three Berkshire Hills towns; the other 10 percent will be apportioned to the five Southern Berkshire towns

Starting in 2033 through 2038, 1.0 percent of the new school’s debt will be shifted to the Southern Berkshire towns

A “safety valve” cap to ensure that no town’s operating assessment increases in any year by a percentage that is significantly higher than the increases in the other seven towns

Others in Southern Berkshire also fear the loss of jobs with the merger, in a district that employs 200 people. Regulbuto recently asked, “What is that going to do to the economy?”

And what of the fate of the small schools in Egremont and New Marlborough, some wonder, though the draft agreement says closing them would not be simple.

The board has crunched vast numbers and information that includes operating cost breakdowns for each of the eight towns in a merged district. It also includes analysis of the amount of time students would spend on buses — the accuracy of which Massini Bus Co. owner Marie Massini questioned at a presentation by the 8-Town board last month.

The agreement is short on specific, locked-in guarantees about a number of things, including curriculum, Wood recently told a Southern Berkshire district subcommittee.

When asked about this, Prashker said regional agreements can't lay out specifics with regard to curriculum, since educators need to review this and possibly make changes.