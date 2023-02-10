SHEFFIELD — With a crucial vote looming in the coming weeks, Southern Berkshire Regional School District residents and officials this week remained chilly to a proposal to merge with neighboring Berkshire Hills Regional School District.

During a hybrid community listening session on Tuesday, many said there are still a number of unanswered and worrisome questions about the plan to fuse the districts — and merge Sheffield’s Mount Everett High with Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.

Some even suggested Southern Berkshire should pull out of the 8-Town Regional School District Planning Board — the panel that is continuing its in-depth work on how the eight towns in the two districts can become one after a consultant and educator recommended it.

And the majority of attendees wondered why anyone would want to change what they said is an extraordinary district by shifting the Southern Berkshire community’s orbit and uprooting its future high school students to a new Monument High in Great Barrington.

“Right now we are a unique school district and we have developed and turned it into a very effective early college program,” said Dennis Sears, a longtime School Committee member, referring to the district’s collaboration with Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington.

The session comes at a critical moment for a future merger. After nearly three years of research and work, the planning board of 23 representatives from each of the eight towns is planning to vote this month on whether to proceed and pass the final decisions off to town voters.

And Berkshire Hills officials are in the midst of planning for a new Monument High School with funding help from the state. That renovation or rebuild is going forward regardless of whether the new school will include Mount Everett students, officials have said. The elementary and middle schools in both districts will remain as they are.

The consolidation has for two decades loomed as the only solution to solve a regional school funding crisis in rural districts with population declines and rising budgets.

Taxpayers bear the burden, and a number of officials see a merger as the way to save money and expand class offerings. Both districts appear to need each other to survive and continue to provide a robust education.

But it is the Southern Berkshire district that would experience the most disruption from the change, since its ninth through 12th graders would attend the new high school.

The prospect has triggered some discord along the way.

At the session, another longtime School Committee said at the session he fully supports a consolidation.

Carl Stewart, who also is a member of the eight-town planning board, pointed to projections of population and enrollment decline and other factors that he believes will eventually cause Mount Everett’s high school to close. He also said students need a broader education that can only be had at a larger school — like foreign languages other than the standard Spanish.

Vocational and career education is an important factor in this decision, he added. A new Monument High will have “an advanced, state-of-the-art vocational technical program.” Given that, he believes a significant number of students will choice out to Monument.

E. Bonnie Silvers, chair of the Southern Berkshire School Committee and member of the eight-town board, addressed one person who wondered why the district is still involved in the merger planning given this community’s opposition.

Silvers said that not everyone agrees and also students have opinions “across the spectrum.”

“This is a once in a generation decision, so it is not easy,” she said.

Others wondered what would happen if not all towns agree to a merger. Rumors abound. But Jake Eberwein, the project manager for the eight-town board, told The Eagle that the state will not force a merger regardless of what the towns want.

And regarding the question of what happens to students from a town that doesn’t agree to the merger, Eberwein said that it isn’t a “simple yes or no” answer.

It is possible that if one or two towns did not agree to it, “a decision would need to be made whether to consider a 7 [or 6] town new region,” he wrote in an email. “That would practically be feasible only if the town that did not approve the merger was one of the smaller towns; if either Sheffield or Great Barrington say no, it seems quite unlikely that discussions would continue.”