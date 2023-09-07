Southern Berkshire schools are exploring new ways of educating students. It will need input from the community

SHEFFIELD — How can educators better prepare students for what they want to do and possibly move learning beyond the classroom?

One South County school district is about to spend 10 months digging into those questions.

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District announced last month that it is one of 10 districts chosen to partner with Transcend, a nonprofit that helps schools redesign education with input from the community.

The district is one of 10 districts in the nonprofit’s Rural Schools Design Cohort, said Superintendent Beth Regulbuto. The coaching and support work has already begun, she added.

The goal is to possibly remake the school experience to help students prepare for whatever they want to do, whether that is college or technical work.

Regulbuto said there appears to be interest in connecting students more with the community and its employers for hands-on learning. The district was already working toward getting community input about what is needed for students in the five district towns, she added.

There is also an interest in helping the rural communities that surround the district thrive.

“Families either can’t or don’t stay,” she said of the housing and work challenges of living and working in rural Berkshire towns.

The district was chosen after a June visit by the nonprofit representatives, which found that the district has a “deep commitment to equity and creating strong learning experiences” for all students.

The program comes amid the ongoing struggle for regional rural districts dealing with flat budgets and increasing costs, a fast-changing work and technology world as well as a hardscrabble Berkshire economy.

Educators and families see the old-fashioned school model of sitting at desks until the bell rings as needing a makeover.

Southern Berkshire is, for example, entering its second year of its free early college program with Bard College at Simon’s Rock for students at Mount Everett Regional High School.

Transcend ‘s website says it has worked with several hundred school districts across the country to help “reimagine learning via empathetic, community-led processes.”

The program will involve three phases that begins with a core district team working with Transcend. Next will be “a 10-month long design journey to reimagine the education landscape in an identified school within the district.”

Community meetings will be held for input before a new “blueprint” is agreed on and new practices start. The community is also encouraged to participate and reach out to the district for details.

Regubuto said the nonprofit will give the district a starting stipend of $11,000 to cover any costs.

The district has already been listening to its students, she said.

“A lot of our kids are not saying they don’t want to go to college,” she said. “But they don’t see the value of going to college and going into debt.”

Kevin Fish, who is who is involved in the new program and a parent of three elementary school students, said there has been an awakening about trying to educate with more flexibility given differences between children. The pandemic also revealed that there was more than one way to do things, he added.

“We know what we have to do — obviously we want our kids to be able to read, write, do math, but there are different ways to do that,” Fish said. He further said the program is about “breaking away from the norm and coming up with a way that really works for our students and our communities specifically so we have better outcomes.”