MassDOT plans to finally replace Lee's Meadow Street bridge, after 12 years of using a temporary bridge

LEE — Like some infrastructural shell games, this is a three-bridge shuffling that the state practically guarantees the town will win.
A temporary bridge, installed in 2012 to replace the original bridge over the East Brook on Meadow Street, has to hold out another two years or so, but the state pledges to replace it with something brand new at no cost to Lee.
According to Lenny Tisdale, superintendent of public works for Lee, the original bridge failed in 2012 and had to be closed for safety reasons. But it serves an important route for local residents and businesses, so the state agreed to help.
In late 2012, MassDOT installed the temp by reinforcing the old and assembling the new on top of it, hence the shell image. The new bridge is only one lane — the old had two — but it since has served traffic needs.
“MassDot loaned us a temporary bridge in 2021,” Tisdale said. “We couldn’t afford to build a new bridge, so MassDot said they’d pay for it, and then take the temporary bridge back.”
Tisdale said MassDOT agreed, through an accelerated bridge replacement program, to design, pay for and build the new over East Brook. The location will be the same as that for the original and the temp.
MassDOT spokeswoman Judith Reardon Riley said the estimated cost of design and construction is $2.45 million.
“The design work was originally started by the town of Lee with Gill Engineering in 2013,” Riley said in an email. “MassDOT has since assumed design responsibility from the town, and retained the original design firm.”
She said the new bridge is in the design phase. State officials expect to put the job out to bid in June 2024, with construction to begin in the fall of 2024.
Christopher Brittain, town administrator for Lee, said the town is grateful for the help, noting that a $2.4 million price tag would have been an undue burden on town funds and taxpayers.
Average daily traffic over the bridge is about 650 vehicles. The span is between 20 and 30 feet long.
The original bridge was built in 1939 and closed on March 19, 2012.