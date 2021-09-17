LEE — When a horse got loose Wednesday morning near Osceola Road and police were called, there are probably few in local law enforcement who were more qualified for the mission of tracking the animal down than State Police Trooper Cody Titus.
Titus had a lifelong dream of being a rodeo cowboy and in the process picked up some skills — including how to fashion a makeshift lasso, State Police said in a Facebook post. And so when he and Trooper John Blanchard, both of the Lee Barracks, finally tracked down the animal, that's just what he did, using materials from his cruiser.
Titus used the makeshift lasso to "take custody of the wayward horse," as police put it.
But the challenge wasn't over. The troopers were near the heavily traveled Swamp Road, which presented a danger if the horse tried to escape. So, Blanchard used his cruiser to block the horse and keep the animal from running in that direction.
Still, the horse was reluctant to follow Titus, even with his cowboy inclinations, so he deployed another tactic — sharing some of his wife's healthy treats that she had packed for him that day.
The carrots and apples from Kara proved to be enough to finally bring the horse to safety.