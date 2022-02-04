Several positions up for grabs in annual Stockbridge town election

STOCKBRIDGE — The curtain is up on the annual campaign season, with multiple offices up for grabs in the annual town election.
Nomination papers are available at Town Clerk Terri Iemolini’s office for the three-year Select Board seat held by Roxanne McCaffrey, who is currently board chair.
Twenty signatures of registered town voters are required for certification of nomination papers, and Iemolini recommends 25, “just in case." Iemolini's three-year post also is on the ballot.
Other seats include:
Planning Board, five years (vote for 2): Kate Fletcher, Bill Vogt, incumbents; Board of Health, three years, Rae Williams, incumbent; Board of Assessors, three years, Doug Goudey, incumbent; Parks & Recreation, two years, Nicole Fairaux, incumbent; Parks & Recreation, three years, Nick Fredsall, incumbent; and sewer & water commissioner, three years, Peter Socha, incumbent.
Nomination papers can be picked up until March 24 and must be returned by 5 p.m. March 29. Candidates must withdraw by 5 p.m. April 14 if they don't want to appear on the ballot.
Voters not registered must do so by 8 p.m. April 26 in order to cast ballots in the May 17 annual election and to vote in the annual town meeting May 16.