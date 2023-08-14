Tanglewood will continue to test bar sales in The Shed at Popular Artists concerts

STOCKBRIDGE — With Select Board approval in hand, Tanglewood will resume its experiment with bar service for beer and wine in the back of the 5,100-seat Koussevitzky Music Shed — but only for Popular Artists concerts.

Special one-day alcoholic beverage licenses have been granted for this summer’s final three shows, all at 7 p.m., by Train on Aug. 24, Jackson Browne on Aug. 31 and John Legend on Sept. 3.

Reversing the longstanding prohibition against alcoholic drink consumption or sales inside The Shed, the Boston Symphony held a not-so dry run at the season’s first two Popular Artists events in June — the NPR “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” quiz-show taping on June 22 and the June 23 show featuring the Steve Miller Band with guests Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers.

“The BSO will continue to test customer reaction to the availability of beer and wine in The Shed for the last three popular artists concerts scheduled this season there,” said John Stanton, director of venue and event services for the BSO in an email. “We are continually looking for ways to offer more food and beverage options to our guests, including our new panoramic picnics on Highwood Lawn and meals-to-go.”

At last Thursday’s Select Board meeting, Stanton told the members there had been no issues with the trial run to gauge concertgoers’ interest earlier this summer. “The first ones were great,” he said. “We have no intention of exploring the BSO or the Boston Pops concerts for beer and wine service in The Shed."

During the trial run, beer and wine is sold from the time ticket-holders are admitted after the gates open until the shows begin, and again during intermissions.

In the past, and during Boston Symphony and Boston Pops performances, patrons have only been allowed to bring water into The Shed.

The idea is to dip a toe in the water, Stanton told The Eagle in June. "We're just testing it out to see how it goes. We're looking forward to everyone providing feedback, guests and staff alike."

Tanglewood allows lawn ticket holders to bring in coolers for outdoor alcohol consumption, and several beer and wine garden terraces have opened in designated areas around the campus.

Since the BSO’s summer home operates at a loss each summer — as much as several million dollars — the sales revenue could be significant, especially if The Shed’s bar concession is open for full Popular Artists seasons in future years.

With 97 percent of the main Tanglewood campus in Stockbridge, that town’s Select Board acts on any BSO alcoholic beverage applications.