Pack up the beach toys, swim trunks and lunch! Summer is finally here and it’s time to take advantage by spending some time in the sun at one of Berkshire County’s many beaches. These local treasures are dispersed throughout the county with each offering its own unique atmosphere and amenities. Not sure where the nearest beach to you is located? Looking for a large swimming area? Hoping to explore new places? Not to worry. This comprehensive guide to every public beach in the Berkshires will help answer all of your questions. Use this guide as a place to start, and maybe you’ll find a new favorite spot!