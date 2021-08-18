STOCKBRIDGE — The town’s Stockbridge Bowl waterborne weed wacker is back in action, but this summer the harvester has gone high-tech.
A GPS tracking unit is aboard to map out designated routes for removal of invasive Eurasian Milfoil from nine acres of the 398-acre state-owned “Great Pond.” At a recent meeting, Select Board Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey explained that the navigation device enables the harvester to avoid lakeshore areas protected by MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program.
The state is involved because a snail species, the Marstonia lustrica, inhabits portions of the shoreline and is considered rare and endangered in Massachusetts.
“There may be a learning curve in using this, and we may have to modify some of our routes,” McCaffrey said.
Highway Superintendent Hugh Page told the board members that the GPS unit is hard-wired to a 12-volt adapter on the weed harvester. The GPS unit, which is pre-loaded with maps of U.S. lakes, can be removed for re-mapping routes, McCaffrey added.
The off-limits areas for the harvester may be revised because the invasive milfoil weeds were nearly absent last summer, Selectman Patrick White said.
Apart from snail protection, certain sections of the lake are closed to nuisance weed-harvesting because of next summer’s planned survey of weed infestation on two test plots. Depending on the survey results, an application of the herbicide fluridone would be scheduled in mid-2023.
This season, according to the Stockbridge Bowl Association, Eurasian Water Milfoil has reappeared along much of the lake’s shoreline.
A mid-June inspection by biologists from SOLitude Lake Management, which would apply the herbicide, found the invasive weed was present at some locations including a test plot in the Beachwood shorefront area, mostly in water 6 to 12 feet deep.
But very little milfoil was found in a second proposed test area north of Kwuniikwat Island, the mid-summer SBA newsletter reported. That means SOLitude will need to meet with the state Department of Environmental Protection to select an alternate test area.
Two more invasive weed inspections are still pending this summer.
The Stockbridge Conservation Commission has voted to seek another study by Thomas Coote, director of the environmental research center for Bard College at Simon’s Rock. It was his inspection last August that found a surprising low level of milfoil.
The state DEP requires a separate study by deep-diving botanists from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst.
The DEP’s four-year weed treatment plan includes:
• Summer 2022: Identify and count the stems of all plants in the test and control areas;
• Summer 2023: Treat those areas with fluridone;
• Summer 2024: Identify and count the stems of all plants in the test and control areas;
• Summer 2025: Apply fluoridone to all milfoil around the lake, subject to state DEP authorization for full lake treatment if the 2024 count confirms that fluridone has controlled milfoil and has allowed other (native) plants to survive.
A prolonged legal standoff between the town and the SBA over treatment of the lake was settled last January.
More details on weed-control plans will be discussed at an upcoming joint meeting of the SBA, which represents more than 400 lake-area property owners and other stakeholders, the town’s Conservation Commission and the Select Board.
A discussion on projected dredging of the lake for a long-term solution for a prolonged silt buildup will be on the agenda of a future Select Board meeting to be scheduled.
A proposal is pending to obtain state permits for dredging to remove a buildup of impacted sediment from three areas of the lake bottom in summer 2023.
The project would remove to an open meadow at Bullard Woods, the SBA’s 52-acre conservation area, the equivalent of 13 acres of silt. The material would be transferred by barge through geo-textile tubes, transporting an amount equal to 2,820 dump truck loads.
MassWildlife’s endangered species program and the DEP have to sign off on that project because of the endangered snail population.
The limited, restricted areas targeted for dredging are behind Kwuniikwat Island and down the outlet, a small area in front of the town beach and also at Lily Brook, in front of the Mahkeenac Road causeway.
The plan by GZA GeoEnvironmental of Springfield is roughly estimated to cost at least $4.5 million. The SBA has raised about $1.5 million of the total over the past 10 years, with the state and the town needing to fund the rest.
Meanwhile, during a recent meeting involving McCaffrey, the Select Board chair, and a state Department of Conservation and Recreation official at the town’s boat launch ramp off Route 183, there was preliminary discussion of available state funding for engineering to resolve drainage issues at the site.
A launch area for canoes and kayaks adjacent to the boat ramp also is being considered. A dock is also under discussion for fishing and boat-launching.