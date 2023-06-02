Boaters and swimmers are warned to stay away from a narrow section of Stockbridge Bowl due to a small algae bloom

STOCKBRIDGE — Following the sighting of a small algae bloom in the outlet section of Stockbridge Bowl, Tri-Town Health has issued a limited public health advisory for the isolated area.

The advisory warns swimmers and boaters not to swim, wade or come into contact with scum or foam found in the area, located in the southwest portion of the Bowl.

The unusually early outbreak is distant from the town beach and only affects a narrow section of the state-owned lake, said James J. Wilusz, executive director of the Tri-Town Health Department. The regional agency, based in Lee, also covers Stockbridge and Lenox.

Following state Department of Public Health protocol, the recreational water-use advisory was based on “a visible scum that we have identified as an algae bloom,” Wilusz said. “At this point this is the only location in the Bowl that is affected and there are no other visible blooms on Stockbridge Bowl currently."

The advisory will be posted until the bloom dissipates. There is no public access in the affected area other than a limited number of homeowners’ properties, Wilusz told The Eagle on Friday morning.

Animals can be affected, so a veterinarian should be contacted if there are signs of illness.

Anyone experiencing adverse health affects is asked to contact Tri-Town Health at 413-243-5540 to report the illness.

The department will notify the public when the advisory is lifted or if there are any other changes involving the algae bloom.

Wilusz pointed out that in his 20 years at Tri-Town Health, the only other algae bloom affected a much wider portion of Stockbridge Bowl for two weeks starting Aug. 31, 2018, placing the lake off-limits for boating and swimming.

It also forced a last-minute rerouting of the Josh Billings RunAground triathlon so paddlers could use the clean waters of Richmond Pond.