Commission members are still debating the best way to attack summer weed infestations at the Stockbridge Bowl

STOCKBRIDGE — The town commission overseeing the health of the Stockbridge Bowl is doubling down on a weed-whacking strategy for the upcoming season and years beyond.
At two recent meetings of the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission, members unanimously supported a multimillion dollar dredging program to remove silt buildups and attack weed development at its roots as the first priority.
Since any dredging program requires state Department of Environmental Protection permits, it is unlikely to start until 2023, at the earliest.
The commission is also prioritizing the continued use of the town’s mechanical harvester as a short-term solution to attack any infestation of Eurasian milfoil.
A third approach, the use of a herbicide as a chemical solution to attack invasive weeds, remains on the table but requires testing to gauge its effectiveness.
WHY IT MATTERS:
The 372-acre Great Pond, owned by the state but managed by the town, attracts boaters, swimmers and anglers in the tens of thousands each season. There are more than 400 lakeshore homes, a public beach and private beaches owned by Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer home at Tanglewood. The annual Josh Billings Runaground triathlon held in September includes a watercraft competition on the lake.
Weed infestation has been affecting the lake’s health for at least four decades, although it was minimal during the summers of 2020 and 2021 for unexplained reasons.
The Stockbridge Bowl Association, formed 75 years ago, represents the homeowners and other stakeholders. The association supports testing of a herbicide treatment program for the lake. The testing could begin at designated portions of the lake this summer.
THE BACKSTORY
Town boards have been wary of herbicide treatments, which are standard procedure on many of the town’s lakes, but the Stockbridge Bowl Association won a victory in Berkshire Superior Court in 2019 allowing the treatments to go forward.
Michael Nathan, a commission member who’s also an individual member of the association’s board of directors, suggested that town residents’ support for lake management can best be achieved if “they see that all parties are in the same boat, rowing in the same direction.”
That also sends a positive message to MassWildlife, he added. The state agency’s endangered species program has set limits and conditions on lake vegetation control measures in order to protect a rare snail species that dwells along and near the bowl's shoreline.
“We have concluded that dredging was the most important project on so many levels — the good of the town, the health of the lake, the imperative of doing it now,” Nathan said. He noted that the Bowl Association has raised $1.5 million from members toward a dredging project, augmenting town funding and grants.
“We all want to encourage the healthy development of our Great Pond," said Commission Chairwoman Jamie Minacci.
WHAT’S NEXT
Minacci stated that the state Department of Environmental Protection and MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program prefer a one-at-a-time solution — “two at a time, if we can defend it.”
The four-year herbicide treatment program requires further consultations with the state DEP, while the two-year dredging project cannot take place at the same time, she said. Strategic and limited use of the town’s mechanical weed harvester, soon to enter the second year of a three-year state permit, remains a No. 1 priority, along with dredging, commission members agreed.
THE BOTTOM LINE
If dredging and herbicide treatments eventually are allowed in the same year, timing and location must be coordinated, Minacci said, adding that she hopes the Stockbridge Bowl Association is on the same page.
SBA President Pat Kennelly has questioned “the narrative” that the dredging, herbicide and harvester options “cannot necessarily happen simultaneously.”
She cited an “incredibly productive” meeting earlier in March with state DEP and Mass Wildlife officials that included Select Board Chair Roxanne McCaffrey, Selectman Patrick White, Town Administrator Michael Canales, Conservation Commission Chairman Ron Brouker and others.
According to Kennelly, an agreement was reached to allow herbicide test plots in the lake while harvesting continues, not only for the upcoming season but beyond.
Most significantly, she said, state officials “left it up to us for figure out if our herbicide testing and/or treatment would interfere with dredging, or vice versa.”
The commission’s recommendations, approved unanimously last week, are being sent to the town’s consultant, GEO Environmental Engineering.
