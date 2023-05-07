Stockbridge candidates to debate issues at a forum on Saturday

STOCKBRIDGE — Candidates for contested races in the May 16 local election will debate the issues at a campaign forum on Saturday.
The event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County, will be held in the gymnasium of the Town Offices, 50 Main St., at 10 a.m.
Former Select Board member Roxanne McCaffrey is challenging the current Select Board chairman, Patrick White, who is seeking reelection for a second three-year term.
When McCaffrey was a candidate for a second term three years ago, she was narrowly defeated by Jamie Minacci. The outcome was so close that McCaffrey sought a recount, which did not alter the outcome.
Minacci won 238 to 233, a one-vote swing from the election night tally, which had shown her winning, 239-232. Turnout was 29 percent.
Also participating in Saturday’s forum will be candidates for the parks and recreation commissioner, Joanne Lenski and Michael Nathan.
The discussion will be moderated by Jennifer Howlett of the Williamstown League of Women Voters.
Questions for the candidates may be emailed to BerkshireLWV@gmail.com.
Voting on Election Day, May 16, is in the Senior Center on the ground floor of the Town Offices from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The town currently has 1,676 registered voters.
Vote by mail and absentee ballot by mail applications must be received by at 5 p.m. May 10. The deadline for an in-person absentee vote is noon on May 15.