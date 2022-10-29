Stockbridge home values soar again. What will the tax impact be for property owners?

STOCKBRIDGE — During the early months stretching into the peak of the pandemic, urban refugees relocated to rural retreats, especially South Berkshire, paying top dollar for temporary or permanent abodes.
In the town Norman Rockwell made famous, deals were done at enormous markups as home prices soared into the stratosphere. More than 50 percent of the houses already were owned by seasonal residents.
Now, the taxman cometh, thanks to the state-mandated revaluation of all properties town-wide. This week, the Board of Assessors posted the old and proposed new home values for every owner on the town’s website. Non-residents received mailed notices. Homeowners also can view the old-to-new reports at the town library or at the assessors department in the Town Offices.
Many property owners saw double-digit increases compared to the 2021-22 budget year, based on the state’s preliminary confirmation of the town’s updated home values.
On Church Street, for example, property values increased by 11 percent to 42 percent. Goodrich Street homeowners saw valuations rise by 20 percent to 61 percent. Houses on Larrywaug Crossroad gained from 5 percent to 21 percent. And on Mahkeenac Heights Road overlooking Stockbridge Bowl, the increases were 3 percent to 68 percent.
“The percentage increases are all over the place and it depends on the style of house as well as the use and location of the property,” Principal Assessor Michael Blay told The Eagle on Tuesday.
But, as he cautioned at a Board of Assessors meeting this week: Don’t assume that your semi-annual real estate tax bill coming in December will reflect a similar markup. That’s because tax bills are based primarily on local government spending, offset by new growth based on real-estate construction and personal property assessments for second-home residents.
“The rule of thumb is, when you’re looking at an increase in valuations like we had this year — which is historic, no doubt about that — the tax rate has to go down, but how far is yet to be seen,” Blay said.
And that means most property owners will see an increase in their real estate bills, but nowhere near the gain in their home and land values.
“Personally, I would like it to be as low as humanly possible at this point,” Blay emphasized, since the tax rate will be based on the town’s spending in the annual budget approved by town meeting voters last May.
Increases in hospitality tax revenues also can lower the tax rate per thousand dollars of assessed values.
This is the second year of sharp home price run-ups fueled by a surge of interest in the area caused by the pandemic.
“It’s almost shocking,” Blay commented last October about the trend. “I’ve been here since 1995 and I’ve never seen valuations change as much as they have in a one- to two-year period. It’s a reflection of what’s happening out in the real world, and we can’t predict how long that’s going to last.”
The single residential, commercial, industrial and personal property tax rate for the current fiscal year that began last July 1 is $9.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 40 cent decrease from the 2021 fiscal year.