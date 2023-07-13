Most Stockbridge housing is deemed ‘unaffordable.’ Here’s what town leaders are considering

STOCKBRIDGE — Town leaders are tackling what many in the community consider a top-of-mind issue: How can working families and longtime residents on limited incomes afford to find or keep homes they can afford?

With well over half the properties in town held by seasonal residents, the Affordable Housing Trust is launching a drive to figure out how to develop more workforce and mixed-income housing.

As a first step, the group will hold a public meeting open to all residents on Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at the Town Offices at 50 Main St.

The goal of the community workshop is to detail the town’s housing needs and hear suggestions from the public. The next step will be to complete a Housing Production Plan, said Town Administrator Michael Canales.

Based on a report on housing needs, he described changes in the town’s full-time population: Fewer young people, more older residents and less housing available to middle-class homebuyers.

• The median age of residents from 2010 to 2021 soared from 41 to 60 years, according to U.S. Census studies.

• The number of middle-income households declined during that period, while homeowners earning above $150,000 a year increased. There were also more lower-income households, defined as under $25,000 a year.

• Median household income declined from just over $55,000 in 2010 to $46,458 in 2021.

• In 2022, the median single-family home in Stockbridge cost $575,000, requiring an estimated annual income of nearly $150,000 to meet guidelines indicating about 30 percent of income should be spent on housing. Some residents are spending well above that amount, even half of their income on home ownership.

“I am looking forward to a great brainstorming session on ways to preserve the human character of the town and ensure Stockbridge works for all types of residents,” Select Board Chairman Patrick White said.

He urged development of a plan “to ensure there is a place in our community for the folks who serve our community, and keep the magical mix of people that has defined Stockbridge exceptionalism for centuries.”

Other towns also are grappling with unaffordable housing prices. A proposal being debated in Great Barrington would impose a transaction fee on real estate sales and purchases.

Supporters say a 1 or 2 percent “real estate transfer fee” could support development of workforce and affordable housing. But the idea is meeting resistance from local residents concerned about a potential tax that could cut into the main or only major asset of working class folks.

Renters also are facing severe challenges in a rising housing market.

A recent study found that the average renter would need to make $27 an hour to live comfortably in Pittsfield.

Additional details on the drafted Stockbridge Housing Needs Assessment are available at www.stockbridge-ma.gov.