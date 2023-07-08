Will Stockbridge crack down on violators of short-term vacation rental rules? Here’s the plan

STOCKBRIDGE — Short-term rentals continue to be a hot-button issue in towns with increasing numbers of Airbnb, VRBO and other vacation-home online platforms.

During a recent meeting of the Stockbridge Select Board, several aggrieved neighbors raised concerns about properties that they believe do not comply with town regulations, including one specifically at 7 Hawthorne Road.

In that case, according to Town Administrator Michael Canales and Selectman Patrick White, the owner has corrected advertising violations, is getting out of the short-term rental business, and is seeking to sell the property.

And to help ensure that other hosts comply with the bylaw approved by town meeting voters in June 2021, the board voted 3-0 to initiate a compliance plan. To that end, the board will evaluate compliance software offerings from two companies, Granicus and GOGov.

“We’re tasked with trying to bring people into compliance, but we want to make sure we’re being fair to all parties involved,” Canales said.

At least 100 homes in Stockbridge are estimated to be on the short-term vacation rental market at any given time.

Based on the town bylaw, the goals outlined by White include:

• Requiring that hosts offering home rentals for 31 days or less register with the town, with a registration fee to be determined.

• Tracking the ownership of the rental homes, managers and whether or not the property is run by a corporation other than an LLC.

• Complying with the town’s limits on how homes are advertised, including occupancy restrictions.

• Enforcing the existing rules and regulations, beginning with a “polite letter,” potentially escalating to warnings if there’s no response.

• Tracking upward or downward trends in the number of short-term rental properties on the market.

“It might take a couple of months to put in place,” White acknowledged. “But we have a plan to do a better job of tracking and communicating the requirements of the bylaw.”

According to the town bylaw, short-term rental hosts could lose their registration by vote of the Select Board if there are three or more violations within a one-year period.

Bylaw violators may face penalties ranging from $100 for a first offense to $300 for a third offense and each additional violation.

Short-term rentals are not allowed for professionally managed units, residential property owned by a corporation (other than an LLC), any property with outstanding violations of the building, fire or Board of Health code, or violations of the town’s general and zoning bylaws, or Planning Board and Conservation Commission regulations.

Inspections may be scheduled in response to complaints by renters or by owners or tenants of neighboring properties. A complaint process is posted on the town of Stockbridge website.

Rental properties can be inspected by the Board of Health, Fire Department and/or the Stockbridge Building Inspector.