Stockbridge voters approve $11.7M budget and support Rest of River Committee at annual town meeting

STOCKBRIDGE — At a lengthy but orderly annual town meeting, voters approved nearly $11.7 million in spending, including education, for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1. That’s an increase of only $137,000, less than 1.2 percent above the current year’s total.
Residents also backed continued funding for the Rest of River Municipal Committee to cover legal expenses for the June 6 federal court hearing in Boston on challenges by two environmental groups to the GE work permit issued by the EPA for the PCB cleanup, including a landfill in Lee for low-level PCB material.
By strongly endorsing the work of the Finance Committee, they rejected a citizen’s petition that would have made members run for election instead of the tradition of appointments by Town Moderator Gary Johnston and his predecessors.
Turnout of 170 residents for the two-and-a-half-hour meeting was just above 10 percent of the town’s 1,676 registered voters.
Presenting the operating budget, Finance Committee Chairman Jay Bikofsky called the limited spending increase “terrific,” crediting Town Administrator Michael Canales and committee members for crafting the taxpayer-friendly bottom line.
He pointed out that the municipal operating budget of nearly $7.9 million, excluding education, is a decrease of $84,000 from the 2023 total. Voters approved it, 151 to 3. The operating budget assessment of $3,654,000 for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, supported by a 149 to 7 vote, was up by $153,000.
The citizens' petition by Michael Roisman to convert the Finance Committee to elected rather than appointed membership attracted vigorous discussion. Committee member Stephen Shatz pointed out that the committee, then led by Jean J, Rousseau, originated a trust fund for town employees’ post-employment health benefits.
It’s now fully funded, he noted, causing an increase in the town’s bond rating to AA-plus by the Standard and Poor’s agency. That benefits the town through more favorable interest rates.
The committee also supported increased funding for restoration of collapsing buildings, bridges, and barely usable Highway Department equipment, Shatz told the voters. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he suggested, referring to the town moderator’s role of appointing the committee.
Former Select Board member Roxanne McCaffrey cited the town’s positive financial health, adding that Johnston, as moderator, assembles a diverse Finance Committee at a time when it’s difficult to recruit members. She described the citizens' petition as “looking for a problem when we don’t have one.”
Resident Charles Kenny praised the committee’s work, describing it as “the economics motor of our town, and they do a great job, it makes no sense to do anything about that. They don’t steer the vehicle, they power it, and the rest of us steer it.”
Voters rejected the petition 118 to 44, maintaining the status quo as Finance Committee’s members still will be appointed by the town moderator.
Residents approved by 118 to 30 a $25,000 article to cover the town’s annual share of legal expenses by the five-town Rest of River Municipal Committee.
In previous years, the amount has ranged from $10,000 to $35,000 to cover consulting and engineering fees, as well as for the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, the agent and facilitator for the committee. Opposing the article, Housatonic River advocate Denny Alsop contended there’s “a serious public health issue” in Stockbridge.
Other action . . .
• Voters supported a bylaw, 83 percent to 17 percent, requiring developers of 10 or more units to include at least one lower-cost unit or pay the equivalent cost into the town’s affordable housing trust fund. “To get some affordable housing into the town, we have to pull all the levers we can,” said resident Mark Mills. “Families cannot afford to move into Stockbridge,” Sally Underwood-Miller added. “We need kids in this town.”
• Preliminary design and engineering funding as well as permits for $125,000 in improvements to the public-access Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp off Route 183 won voter backing, 96 to 44. The $25,000 payment from the town’s financial reserves is being matched by the state.
• Spending $15,000 on software to keep track of the town’s estimated 120 to 135 short-term rentals won approval by 131 to 16. The two software platforms are designed to ensure that hosts register properties with the town and pay lodging taxes to the state, including paybacks to Stockbridge, according to a town bylaw.
• By 104 to 10, residents backed $185,000 from Community Preservation Act funds for historical preservation purposes at the Old Town Hall, expected to become the new home of the Berkshire Waldorf School. The $6 million cost of renovating the building is being raised by the school — about half has already on hand. The historic building is leased by the town on land owned by the adjacent First Congregational Church. Since the town is no longer using it, the church will terminate the long-term agreement, making the building the property of the church and available for the school to purchase.