Stockbridge voters approve $11.7M budget and support Rest of River Committee at annual town meeting

• Voters supported a bylaw, 83 percent to 17 percent, requiring developers of 10 or more units to include at least one lower-cost unit or pay the equivalent cost into the town’s affordable housing trust fund. “To get some affordable housing into the town, we have to pull all the levers we can,” said resident Mark Mills. “Families cannot afford to move into Stockbridge,” Sally Underwood-Miller added. “We need kids in this town.”

• Preliminary design and engineering funding as well as permits for $125,000 in improvements to the public-access Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp off Route 183 won voter backing, 96 to 44. The $25,000 payment from the town’s financial reserves is being matched by the state.

• Spending $15,000 on software to keep track of the town’s estimated 120 to 135 short-term rentals won approval by 131 to 16. The two software platforms are designed to ensure that hosts register properties with the town and pay lodging taxes to the state, including paybacks to Stockbridge, according to a town bylaw.

• By 104 to 10, residents backed $185,000 from Community Preservation Act funds for historical preservation purposes at the Old Town Hall, expected to become the new home of the Berkshire Waldorf School. The $6 million cost of renovating the building is being raised by the school — about half has already on hand. The historic building is leased by the town on land owned by the adjacent First Congregational Church. Since the town is no longer using it, the church will terminate the long-term agreement, making the building the property of the church and available for the school to purchase.